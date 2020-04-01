NASA's Perseverance rover will carry a secret message to Mars – BGR

NASA hid a coded message in its Mars Perseverance scout vehicle, and Internet detectives quickly detected it.

On the aluminum plate attached to the rover, an engraving of the Sun includes "rays,quot; that are actually Morse codes.

The message says "Explore as one,quot;.

NASA's Mars 2020 mission will include a coded secret message that no extraterrestrial life form, or most humans, can read. The picturesque message is engraved on an aluminum plate that is taped to the side of the rover, and sits alongside the trio of tiny chips that contain the names of nearly 11 million science fans here on Earth.

NASA first released images of the plate to celebrate the names added to the scout vehicle, but keen-eyed science fans quickly realized there was something special hidden in the intricate design of the aluminum plate. Now NASA is formally acknowledging the addition of the slogan "Explore As One," which is written in Morse code on the plate.

"Some of you saw the special message I carried to Mars along with the more than 10.9 million names everyone sent," tweeted NASA's Perseverance mobile account. "‘ Explore as one "is written in Morse code in the rays of the Sun, which connect our home planet with which I will explore. Together, we persevere. "

It's a nice message of unity, and it comes at a time when the world as a whole could really use something uplifting. The Perseverance rover, its 10.9 million names, and its coded message are still slated to leave Earth in July, despite the current global health crisis.

Just a few weeks ago, NASA was forced to start blocking some of its centers due to staff testing positive for coronavirus. Ultimately, the agency decided it would be better to close all of its centers and allow only mission-critical staff to work on-site, forcing the rest of its huge workforce to do what they can from home.

NASA has kept the public updated on their movements in a timely manner, noting which missions are likely to see delays and which are still on the way. Fortunately, the Mars 2020 mission is still underway, but that does not guarantee that it will continue to be so. Unfortunately, any delay in launch would mean delaying the entire mission for years. If Perseverance can't launch in 2020, NASA won't have another chance until 2022.

Due to the nature of the orbits of Mars and Earth, the two planets are close enough to launch every two years. It would be a huge bummer to see Perseverance waiting for another two years, so we'll keep our fingers crossed that the high-tech rover can head to the sky in just a few months.

Image Source: NASA / JPL