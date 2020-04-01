NASA astronaut call draws 12,000 spaceflight applicants

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – Who wants to be an astronaut? More than 12,000 people do, resulting in NASA's second largest group of aspiring astronauts.

NASA said Wednesday that Americans from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories have applied to be part of the space agency's next class of astronauts. The one-month application period ended on Tuesday.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said this upcoming class of astronauts will help explore the moon and pave the way to Mars. They could also be found on the International Space Station, using new commercial capsules to get there.

"We are delighted to see so many incredible Americans joining us," Bridenstine said in a statement.

NASA's previous call for astronauts, in 2017, attracted a record 18,300 applicants. Twelve ended up being selected. This time, the space agency bolstered its qualifications, requiring at least a master's degree in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics.

The number of astronauts chosen next summer will depend on mission requirements and space flight rates, said NASA spokeswoman Brandi Dean. Recent astronaut classes have ranged from eight to 12.

NASA's active astronaut corps currently numbers 48.



