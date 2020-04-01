Napa Health Officials Announce County's First Death from Coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

NAPA (Up News Info SF) – The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 63 Tuesday night when Napa health authorities announced the county's first death from the disease.

Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County Public Health Officer, said the death occurred on March 31.

She said the patient was being treated at a local hospital. Pending immediate family notification and due to confidentiality laws, no other information was released at this time.

"Our hearts go out to the patient's family and friends during this difficult time," Relucio said. "More than ever, it is crucial that we practice physical distancing, and if we are sick, even with a mild illness, we do everything we can to isolate ourselves from others and to follow shelter at home."

Health officials said Napa County has also had 16 confirmed cases of the virus.

Currently, Solano County was the only one of the 10 Bay Area counties that did not report a death during the outbreak that started in late January.

Santa Clara County has been the hardest hit among all local counties with 30 deaths as of Tuesday.

While the number of news cases and deaths have been paramount in the minds of local residents, state leaders and health officials say they are increasingly focused on a different metric. They are using the number of people who come to the hospital.

"The number of hospitalizations, the 13% percentage increase, the intensive care units 10%," explained California Governor Gavin Newsom. "That is in line with some of our models."

For the second day in a row, the governor focused on those specific numbers.

"I think we want to see basically the things that we can count on with some consistency," says UC Berkeley epidemiologist Art Reingold. "One of them is death, and one of them is hospitalizations."

Reingold says the test results everyone has been following tells only part of the story. When it comes to how many people are infected, the virus itself is probably a more reliable indicator. This is because the percentage of people who do get really sick is relatively constant.

"Everything else, the number of positive people, is really subject to the amount of testing that is done, so these are really difficult numbers to interpret," Reingold says of the numbers. "We believe hospitalizations are a better indicator, yes."

But the positive test results give some evidence of its spread, and that's where there's some reason for cautious and early optimism in the Bay Area.