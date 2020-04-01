Myanmar accuses journalist under terrorism law, blocks news site | News

A Myanmar court charged a journalist who published an interview with the Arakan army rebel group under a terrorism law, while its website and others reporting on the conflict in the troubled western state of Rakhine were blocked, the report said. Wednesday the Reuters News Agency.

The court of the second-largest city, Mandalay, charged Nay Myo Lin, editor-in-chief of Voice of Myanmar, under sections of the Terrorism Law on Tuesday after he conducted an interview on March 27 with the Arakan army in the one that responded to Myanmar's decision to label it as a terrorist group.

Nay Myo Lin's lawyer Thein Than Oo confirmed the charges, which can be sentenced to life in prison, but told Reuters he had no further details.

The journalist's wife, Zarni Mann, also confirmed to Reuters that her husband had been charged.

After Tuesday's hearing, Nay Myo Lin was quoted by Radio Free Asia saying: "If members of the Myanmar Press Council (MPC) review the report and find any violation of media ethics, they can give me any kind of I like punishment. "

The MPC is the body that investigates and resolves press disputes in Myanmar.

Last week, Myanmar declared the Arakan army a terrorist group after more than a year of intense fighting against the organization, which recruits the majority of Rakhine's ethnic Buddhist majority and seeks greater autonomy for the region.

Myanmar Times quoted Judge Kyaw Swa Lin as saying that Nay Myo Lin had been arrested during the interview last week.

An Arakan army spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Myra Dahgaypaw, managing director of the United States Campaign for Burma (USCB), denounced the arrest written on social media: "Journalism is not a crime. It does not commit human rights abuses and atrocities like the Burmese Army."

Reporters Without Borders also called for the "immediate withdrawal of totally disproportionate charges,quot; against Nay Myo Lin.

He said the journalist published his interview "with the aim of serving the public interest and restarting the necessary talks to end the conflict,quot; between the government and the armed group.

Reuters was unable to contact the court to confirm the charges or the reason they were filed. A government spokesman did not return phone calls seeking comment.

Myanmar's communications ministry also said it had ordered mobile operators to block dozens of websites for "false news." It did not publish a list of the blocked sites, but several prominent media outlets covering the conflict in Rakhine were inaccessible on Tuesday.

Myo Swe, an official with the Ministry of Transport and Communications, told Reuters that the websites had been blocked "because we received requests," and declined to elaborate.

"These websites are publishing false news and news that may cause instability in the country," he said. Websites that carry pornography were also included in the ban, he said.

Norway's Telenor, one of the four mobile operators in Myanmar, said in a statement that it had been ordered to block 221 websites and that it would comply, but added: "We do not select or modify the content of communications on our channel, and we must not do what,quot;. "

The Myanmar military has filed several cases in recent years against reporters and news organizations covering the conflict in Rakhine, where around 730,000 Muslim-majority Rohingya fled a military offensive in 2017.

The Myanmar army filed a criminal complaint against Reuters in early March for a story about the conflict in Rakhine.

He later said he would withdraw the complaint at the request of the MPC and in the interest of good relations with the media.