Muslim minority doctors are the first to die on the front line of the UK pandemic | UK News

London, United Kingdom – The United Kingdom is paying tribute to the first frontline doctors in the coronavirus pandemic who died after contracting COVID-19.

The four men: Alfa Sa & # 39; adu; Amged el-Hawrani; Adil El Tayar and Habib Zaidi – were Muslim and had ancestry in regions such as Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Dr. Salman Waqar, secretary general of the British Islamic Medical Association, said the contribution of these doctors was "immeasurable,quot;.

"They were devoted family men, committed senior physicians, and dedicated decades of service to their communities and patients," he said.

"They gave the maximum sacrifice while fighting this disease. We urge everyone to do their part and prevent further deaths from happening: staying home, protecting the NHS, saving lives."

As the country fears a shortage of medical personnel amid the pandemic, which has so far killed 1,789 people and infected more than 25,000 according to government figures, the loss of doctors has highlighted the vital contribution of Minority doctors to the UK National Health Service (NHS).

The NHS is the largest employer of Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) staff in the UK, with 40.1 per cent of BME medical workers.

Priti Patel, the home secretary, announced Tuesday that some 2,800 medical employees whose visas expire before October 1, they will have their visas extended for a year "without charge,quot;.

Here, we present a profile of the four doctors who sadly passed away:

Amged el-Hawrani: a father figure who fought for people

Born in Sudan, the second of six siblings, Amged el-Hawrani was an ear, nose and throat consultant at university hospitals in the north of England.

Despite having no underlying health problems, el-Hawrani died in hospital on Saturday at age 55.

Her younger brother, Amal, paid tribute to her brother who selflessly "assumed the burden of others,quot; and became a "father figure,quot; after the death of his older brother and father.

"Amged was someone who had a very strong character, both mentally and physically, but in a calm and gentle way," he said. "His strength was one that was always used as a force for good. He was a protector, a shield, he fought for people, he fought for his brothers."

Weeks before his death, el-Hawrani was concerned about his elderly mother who was ill again after recovering from pneumonia. El-Hawrani ended her night shift and drove a great distance to see her in Bristol, in the south-west of England. At the time, she had mild flu symptoms that she attributed to overwork.

His funeral was held on Tuesday and only direct family members attended. He was buried in Bristol.

El-Hawrani's colleagues kept a minute of silence for the doctor in Queen & # 39; s Hospital in Burton on Monday.

Habib Zaidi: a kind and caring family doctor whose dedication cost him his life

A general practitioner with Pakistani origins, Habib Zaidi moved to the UK almost 50 years ago and He worked at Leigh-on-Sea in Essex, south east England, for over 45 years.

On Wednesday, at age 76, he became the first UK doctor to die from COVID-19.

He had isolated himself for a week when he was taken to the hospital and died 24 hours later in the intensive care unit.

His family said they were "heartbroken,quot; over his death, in a statement.

Christine Playle, 73, one of Zaidi's former patients who underwent minor surgery less than three weeks before her death, said she was "shocked and saddened."

"Dr. Zaidi was a well-loved and respected doctor and was the embodiment of what everyone looks for in his GP: kind, caring, kind and cheerful," he told Al Jazeera.

"He was a dedicated GP, and that dedication cost him his life."

In accordance with distancing restrictions, only his immediate family attended his funeral. His widow has now isolated herself.

Adil El Tayar – A consultant who gave his life as an emergency volunteer

Adil El Tayar became the first NHS surgeon to die on March 25 at age 64.

Organ transplant consultant, he graduated from the University of Khartoum in 1982.

Tayar had been working at Hereford County Hospital in western England as a volunteer in the emergency department, where his family believes he contracted the virus.

He began to isolate himself when he showed symptoms, but was eventually hospitalized and placed on a ventilator.

British Ambassador to Sudan Irfan Siddiq paid tribute to the father of four on Twitter and thanked health workers around the world for showing "extraordinary courage,quot;.

Sad to hear from #Sudanthe death of Dr. Adel Altayar in the United Kingdom from Covid-19. Health workers around the world have shown extraordinary courage. We cannot thank you enough. In this fight we must listen to his advice. #coronavirus #Stay at home https://t.co/MGzehDylZX – Irfan Siddiq (@FCOIrfan) March 26, 2020

BBC journalist Zeinab Badawi, his cousin, said: "He wanted to be deployed where he would be most useful in the crisis."

"It took only 12 days for Adil to go from an apparently fit and capable doctor working in a busy hospital to lying in a hospital morgue," he added.

His funeral is being arranged this week.

Alfa Sa & # 39; adu: a veteran doctor whose face lit up talking about medicine

Alfa Sa & # 39; adu, who was born in Nigeria, worked with the NHS for almost 40 years. He died Tuesday at age 68 after a two-week battle with the virus.

Born in Nigeria, Sa & # 39; adu started his medical career as a consulting doctor in geriatric medicine when he arrived in London and graduated from the Faculty of Medicine of the University Hospital University in 1976.

The late Dr. Sa & # 39; adu provided leadership for our people in the diaspora as he served for many years as Chiarman, Nigerian Kwara State Association (Kwasang, UK). Back home, he was a community leader and traditional office owner like Galadima de Pategi. He will be missed. – Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) March 31, 2020

He then became a medical director before retiring and volunteering.

Sa & # 39; adu's son Dani said to Al Jazeera: "He was a very passionate man, who cared about saving people. As soon as you talked to him about medicine, his face would light up. He worked for the NHS for almost 40 years in different London hospitals."

"He loved lecturing to people in the medical world, he did it in the UK and Africa. My father retired and worked part time at Queen Victoria Memorial Hospital in Welwyn, Hertfordshire until his death. He was a great family man and We did everything together, the family came first. He left two children and a wife, who is a retired doctor. "

Former President of the Nigerian Senate, Bukola Saraki, paid tribute to Sa & # 39; adu on Twitter, saying it provided "leadership for our people in the diaspora,quot;