Multiple Los Angeles farmers markets allowed to reopen under social distance plans – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Nearly a dozen Los Angeles farmers markets have been authorized to reopen after they unveiled new social distancing plans required by Mayor Eric Garcetti earlier this week.

On Monday, Garcetti announced a temporary suspension of all farmers' markets in the city of Los Angeles in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus after social media posts showed crowds gathered at weekend events.

Although markets are considered an essential business, they have set special guidelines in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Markets would remain closed until organizers submitted plans to enforce social distancing requirements to be approved by the Los Angeles Office of Street Services.

The requirements included allowing it to not allow more than one person for every 50 square feet at a time, a plan for an entry and an exit, as well as the designation of a person to handle cash payments that does not handle food.

The approved farmers markets to open on Sundays are:

Melrose Place Farmers & # 39; Market on Melrose Avenue and La Cienega Boulevard

Brentwood Farmers & # 39; Market on Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard

Larchmont Farmers Market on Larchmont Boulevard (1st Sunday of the month)

Los Angeles Historic Downtown Farmers Market at 209 W. Fifth St.

The approved farmers markets to open on Tuesdays are:

Old Los Angeles Farmers & # 39; Market at 58 South Avenue and Figueroa Street

Sherman Oaks Farmers & # 39; Market at 14006 Riverside Drive

The approved farmers markets to open on Wednesdays are:

Lincoln Heights Farmers Market on North Broadway and Sichel Street

LNR Warner Center Farmers & # 39; Market at 21255 Burbank Blvd.

Adams Vermont Farmers Market at 1432 W. Adams Blvd.

The Venice Farmers Market has been approved to open Friday at 500 Venice Blvd., and the NoHo Farmers Market can open Saturday at 5331 Bakman Ave.

People who operate farmers' markets that have been suspended during the pandemic can go to streetsla.lacity.org for more information.

