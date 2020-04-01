MTA Short On Hand Sanitizer days after driving tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLf44d9acc407d0d509b7210909dfc83b311% %MINIFYHTMLf44d9acc407d0d509b7210909dfc83b312%

– The first MTA bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19, and now other drivers are concerned.

Investigative journalist David Goldstein discovered that the warehouse where he worked had no hand sanitizer.

The driver left the yard at Carson. One of the workers sent us a video from the office area showing, on at least one particular day, empty disinfectants.

%MINIFYHTMLf44d9acc407d0d509b7210909dfc83b313% %MINIFYHTMLf44d9acc407d0d509b7210909dfc83b314%

Drivers rely on disinfectants to keep themselves safe and the bus-riding public.

%MINIFYHTMLf44d9acc407d0d509b7210909dfc83b315% %MINIFYHTMLf44d9acc407d0d509b7210909dfc83b316%

"My concern is that the company is doing nothing to protect us," said a driver who asked us to hide his identity.

When told that all the hand sanitizers were empty, the driver replied, "They don't fill anything. They only fill two, but it's all gone."

He works at the Carson facilities, which are subcontracted by MTA to MV Transportation. On Monday, employees received a letter telling them that someone tested positive for the coronavirus.

Authorities say they have disinfected the bus and the surrounding areas where the person worked, but MTA drivers are concerned.

One of them sent Goldstein a photo of what they gave them protection for last week: a mask, a pair of gloves, and a small bottle of hand sanitizer.

"At first they told us it was for a week, but when we asked for more they told us they didn't have it anymore," he said.

"No more masks?"

"No more."

The MTA says that new masks have been ordered and say they will make them available when they enter. And they say they've installed hand sanitizers in every bus division.

But at least on this day in Carson they were empty.

"Every day I go to work for my family, they cry and worry, but I am the only person who supports my family, so I have to go to work," said the driver.

The MTA says they are exploring equipping buses and trains with disinfectants for the public. And they say that while masks are provided to drivers, health authorities have not ordered their use.