Movie buffs are likely to return to theaters after the coronavirus, but they could be slow – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLf940ea6ecb53d4fc518b97003ce1b67911% %MINIFYHTMLf940ea6ecb53d4fc518b97003ce1b67912%

EXCLUSIVE: Most viewers definitely plan to return to theaters once COVID-19 stops, however 56% will take their time.

EDO



The results were released this morning in the EDO analysis corporation's report "Social Distancing Moviegoing and TV Habits," which surveyed 6.8k respondents across the country last week (March 24-28), in their Most viewers, about their viewing habits at home during this time of quarantine, as well as their willingness to return to the movies.

%MINIFYHTMLf940ea6ecb53d4fc518b97003ce1b67913% %MINIFYHTMLf940ea6ecb53d4fc518b97003ce1b67914%

%MINIFYHTMLf940ea6ecb53d4fc518b97003ce1b67915% %MINIFYHTMLf940ea6ecb53d4fc518b97003ce1b67916%

In promising news for both exhibitors and studios, more than 70% of respondents indicated that they were likely to return to theaters once they reopened, and a substantial 45% said they were "highly likely."

EDO



At the same time, 45% combined said they would return very soon, broken down into 20% who returned immediately and 25% a few days later. However, 45% said they would wait a few weeks to return to the cinema once they reopened, and 11% of respondents said they would wait several months.

Related story WarnerMedia Sets Former Hulu and Amazon Executive Jason Kilar as CEO

EDO



Overall, since theaters closed, about 75% of study participants said they were likely to buy movies on demand. After the exhibition closed, many studios had no choice but to speed up their current theater titles in the start window with movies like Ahead, Sonic the Hedgehog, Invisible Man, Bloodshot, The Hunt and more. During the Easter weekend, Universal is doing Trolls World Tour Available for a 48 hour rental at $ 19.99.

Exhibitors from the USA USA And Canada began closing on March 16, and at this time they could remain closed until early June. This occurred in tandem when major studios began removing their springtime event movies with MGM. No time to die Disney & # 39; s Mulan Y Black widow, Paramount & # 39; s A quiet place Part II and more.

EDO



The women surveyed were biased with approximately half under 35 years of age. The group, largely 95%, watched at least two movies in the past six months. Almost the entire group said they were at least somewhat concerned about the COVID-19 epidemic.

As expected, there was a substantial increase in consumption of home entertainment during the first part of the pandemic according to the report, which greatly illuminated those viewing options. Approximately 85% of respondents said that their consumption of TV and home movies had increased to some extent since the COVID-19 outbreak began, and almost half stated that their consumption increased by 50% or more.

Ad-free subscription streaming services like Netflix, Disney +, and HBO Now saw by far the biggest consumer gains by 80% after the outbreak, and respondents said the streaming services they subscribed to the most were Disney + and Hulu with 29% and 21% respectively.

EDO



Almost half said they were buying movies on demand from digital providers like Amazon, YouTube and Apple iTunes. After the outbreak, traditional streaming and cable television experienced the biggest drop in consumption among home entertainment media compared to on-demand movies from cable providers, on-demand movies from digital providers, the Ad-supported transmission and ad-free transmission. services.