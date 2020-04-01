MLB Insider Jared Diamond admits grim prospect for MLB 2020 season – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML78aefd197fc530b856fe2add99ea57a811% %MINIFYHTML78aefd197fc530b856fe2add99ea57a812%

Major League Baseball, like the NBA, NHL, MLS, and many other sports leagues, are still trying to figure out how to have their 2020 season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. But what if there is no season at all? Unfortunately, some experts believe that this reality seems increasingly likely every day.

Late last week, the league announced that it had reached an agreement with the MLB Players Association on the provisions for the league's return. Among the stipulations included in the agreement were three main conditions.

"There are no bans on mass gatherings that would limit the ability to play in front of fans. However, the commissioner may still consider "using appropriate substitute neutral sites where it is economically feasible,quot;;

There are no travel restrictions in the United States and Canada;

Medical experts determine there would be no health risks to players, staff or fans, and commissioners and the union can still review the idea of ​​playing in empty stadiums. "

However, just five days later, it seems unlikely that any of the above conditions allowing games to be played in front of fans will be fulfilled soon. In recent days, speculation has turned into a return of baseball in time for Opening Day to occur on July 4, considered one of the first days on the sport's calendar.

When talking to Wall street journal MLB national writer Jared Diamond as part of promoting his new book Swing Kings: The Inside Story of Baseball’s Homerun Revolution, even that date seems optimistic.

"If we have an opening day on July 4, I think that means everything went really well," Diamond said. "If I'm a baseball fanatic, at this point, I'm preparing for no season at all. And if there is any kind of season, it's a bonus. Given the way things have gone, given the changes in tone Listening to the changes in tone in the government in the last 24 hours, I think we all have to be prepared for the possibility that there will be no season. "

While it may be a bleak prospect to consider, it is something that seems more likely with each passing day as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise across the country and in Canada. But, if the league is going to have a season, Diamond says one thing is clear, there will be no fans in the stands.

"One thing that is clear to me is that if there is going to be any kind of season, it will be at least largely, with no fans at the stadium." I see absolutely no way that there will be baseball soon in a normal environment with teams flying across the country and fans at the ballpark, "said Diamond." Could we get to a place where I find some neutral sites and empty the stadiums and do something like that? That seems to be the best case scenario right now. "

At best, what kind of season would we be watching? Again, in reports late last week, the league appeared to be aiming for 140 games. That would seem to be an overestimate by a decent amount. For Diamond, he expects any season to be closer to the 80-100 game range with a postseason that could start in early November.

"Baseball will have to be very creative to do it," said Diamond. "You're going to see double shifts, fewer days off, assuming this can all happen, you'll see that the postseason might start as late as November and the regular season through October. There will be some oddities just to get 80-100 games."

With that type of calendar, the rarity would come not only from the fewest number of games, but also from how the teams look. As Diamond points out, with fewer days off, teams are likely to need more pitchers. More launchers probably means bigger lists.

Then it reaches the product in the field. In a shorter season, teams we would normally consider playoff "blocks,quot; may not be. On the other hand, teams considered on the sidelines could make a postseason effort. Everything would be on the table.

"If you look back over the years, there are some really good teams that had bad first halfs or poor first halfs that might not have been in the playoffs if the season had ended at the All-Star Break," Diamond said. . "These teams that we see as locks like the Dodgers or the Yankees, there are no locks if you're talking about an 80-game season." If you're a fan of the Padres, the Diamondbacks or the Red Sox, you think, "Well, maybe in an 80 game season we can catch fire at the right time and win the division." Everything is possible. & # 39; "

Diamond's new book, Swing Kings It is available now through Harper Collins, on Amazon, and anywhere books are sold.