MLB cancels Cubs-Cardinals series in London due to coronavirus pandemic

The less surprising news of the day was tweeted at exactly 10 a.m. ET Wednesday.

The Cubs-Cardinals series scheduled for June 13-14 in London, officially called "The Mitel & MLB Present London Series,quot;, has been canceled. Not suspended or delayed, but canceled. That tells you a little bit about what MLB thinks about the severity of the coronavirus impact not just in the United States, but around the world.

The Mitel & MLB Present London Series scheduled for June 13-14 between @Cubs Y @Cardinals has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. – MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) April 1, 2020

Again, it is not a surprising development. The games scheduled for Mexico (Padres vs. Diamondbacks, April 18-19) and Puerto Rico (Mets vs. Marlins, April 28-30) were canceled in an announcement on March 19.

"We made the decision because the events were unlikely to go ahead, and the timely cancellation allowed us to preserve significant financial resources," Rob Manfred wrote in a memo sent to MLB employees, USA Today reported. "We have also canceled agreements with service providers and overdue projects involving large capital expenditures."

MLB has created a website to answer questions about the series. Here are the questions answered:

If you were planning to go check it out. We hope that the same two teams and fan bases will be part of the 2021 series in London.