Minnesota coronavirus: start of 2020 governor fishing delayed – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota's first fishing game will take place as planned in May, but Governor Tim Walz will not be there to celebrate.

The annual opening of the Governor's 73rd fishing has been postponed. It was slated to happen in Otter Tail County, and that's where it will take place in May 2021.

The governor's first fishing game is not just an opportunity for Minnesota's top politician to drop a line in the water. It is a celebration of a state tradition, one that organizers in Otter Tail County were eager to organize, according to local planning committee chairman Erik Osberg.

"We want to make this a county-wide celebration, from border to border," Osberg said. "We will still have that opportunity, only 12 months to go."

Osberg said the committee made the difficult decision to postpone the event in mid-March, and the governor finally agreed. He said it was his only logical option due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"These big events require a lot of people and a lot of rooms, and just from the planning point of view, we really didn't see any other way to do it," Osberg said.

With fishermen and media from across the state, Osberg said the governor's first party is projected to generate $ 1 million in free advertising. Then there is the tourism money that businesses, from cabin rentals to bait shops, will miss out on. Scott Perala is the owner of Scott’s Bait and Tackle at New York Mills.

"The opening weekend is busy at the store," said Perala. “This winter was horrible, you know, with all the snow and flooding on the lakes. People are having a hard time moving. "

The fall in business over the winter excited him for the expected momentum during the governor's opening.

"And now with this, yes, I guess I'm going to feel the impact a little bit," Perala said.

Luckily for him, and for all of Otter Tail County, it's not a complete cancellation.

"It's disappointing that we can't host this big party in 2020, but now we have an additional 12 months to plan for 2021, so it had better be pretty good," Osberg said.

The fishing season will continue as planned from May 9. State officials suggest that people fish close to their homes and in ways that protect public health.