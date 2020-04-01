Minnesota coronavirus: poor social distance on display in some lakes – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Governor Tim Walz said most Minnesotans are taking social distancing seriously, but there are some areas that need work.

"We are seeing too large crowds, especially around the lakes," said Walz. "I would encourage people to think and know that this is one of the biggest differences we can make."

%MINIFYHTMLff0e44dfbf4bfacd51b155be18aa5e0d11% %MINIFYHTMLff0e44dfbf4bfacd51b155be18aa5e0d12%

When the weather warms up, Minnesotans naturally go outdoors. Rolland Robinson burst into song as he strolled through Loring Park on Tuesday in Minneapolis.

READ MORE: 3M aims to make 100 million masks per month

"I am grateful that I can go out, have the opportunity to walk," said Robinson.

With the sun shining and temperatures in the 50s, the senior knew that he would not be alone on his journey to get some fresh air.

"I think there are not too many people today, but I think other places do," said Robinson.

And he was not wrong. A short drive from Bde Maka Ska, Denise Sewesky examines the constant stream of people outside her apartment.

"I'm seeing a lot of cyclists, runners, skaters, even families. Just crossing each other a little bit," said Sewesky.

The view from your front porch is a walking puzzle: lots of people on the lake, trying to enjoy the only leisure activity that is still allowed beyond our quarantined houses, but in an area where so many others have the same idea.

READ MORE: Minnesota among the best in the US USA Due to social distancing until now

"It doesn't really seem like we're in quarantine. It still feels very normal, looking out and seeing everyone around the lake," he said. "I see this, so I feel like I want to get out and move, and I want to be outside with them." .

People on walking trails tend to make room for others by moving on the grass at times when passing. Robinson said he noticed that people were even turning their heads.

"In normal times, we would think it was not a good thing, but now we understand why," said Robinson.

The constant crowds around the lakes caught the attention of Governor Walz. He wants people to be more careful with the decisions they make to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Alec Shrader drove down to the lake after another day of work from home.

READ MORE: Website that tracks our cell phones for social distance research

"I fully understand that we must take the necessary precautions, we don't want this to drag on any further. But … this is the only thing that has given me life throughout this process," Shrader said.

Finding that balance between exercising your right to be outdoors and putting safety first is the challenge that many face.

"We have to be outside and careful," said Robinson. "We need to be out."

It is a journey in which we are all together.

"It is not my job to tell them what they can do or how they can do it. It is their own level of personal comfort," said Sewesky.

If you want to enjoy the lakes but avoid the crowds, Robinson and Sewesky suggest that people try the morning and afternoon hours. They also suggest walking in neighborhoods rather than popular destinations.