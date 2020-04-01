Minnesota coronavirus: Minnesotans caught on cruise ship with "very sick people,quot; eager to land – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Six Minnesotans aboard two Holland America cruises are waiting for permission to dock in South Florida.

Ely residents Val Myntti and Frank Sherman were on a dream cruise through South America. Now, they are among the hundreds in quarantine aboard Holland America's MS Zaandam, which is expected to dock on Thursday.

"There are very sick people on this ship that come from 40 different countries that require medical attention," Myntti said.

On March 16, passengers, including Myntti and Sherman, began having flu symptoms. Nine aboard the ship tested positive for COVID-19. It is unclear if that led to the deaths of four others.

"My husband has a cough, I have a fever but we don't have respiratory difficulties," Myntti said.

Healthy passengers were transferred to Rotterdam's sister ship. Both now return to South Florida.

However, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis does not want the ships to dock.

"We think it is a mistake to put people in South Florida right now, given what we are dealing with," DeSantis said. "Many of them are foreign nationals and we want to make sure we have beds available to people in South Florida."

Leaders are divided on what to do with passengers. They prefer to carry medical treatment on board, without allowing the sick to come ashore.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar is pushing to make a decision: both treat the sick and allow safe passage for the healthy.

"We want to make sure that safety precautions are taken, but that Florida authorities allow them to disembark so they can get the medical care they need," he said.

Myntti wants to get home but understands Florida's concerns. Meanwhile, Holland American only wants a port willing to provide care for the sick.