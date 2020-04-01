Minnesota coronavirus: juvenile prisoners at risk inside detention centers – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML9baeef910b80ac588f95fcbb45c57f5c11% %MINIFYHTML9baeef910b80ac588f95fcbb45c57f5c12%

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – For the tens of thousands of children locked up in juvenile detention centers and other correctional facilities across the United States, experts have issued a grim warning: the coronavirus is coming.

As early as this week, Louisiana confirmed that a staff member and three children in state custody had contracted the virus, including one who lived in a group home in Baton Rouge. Delaware, Minnesota, New York, Texas, and Connecticut are among the other states that have reported positive results among youth or staff.

Concerned about the spread of the virus in crowded facilities, where children have little access to masks and even hand sanitizer, more than 30 correctional administrators and rights advocates on Tuesday called for the release of vulnerable youth and the suspension of all new admissions. . They also want a clear security plan for those who stay indoors, including access to adequate protection measures and better contact with loved ones.

"Even though these children are hidden from view, they are still part of our community and their health affects the health of all of us, as we affect them," said Renee Slajda of the Louisiana Center for Nonprofit Center. Children & # 39; s Rights. “Imagine what would happen if a school were allowed to remain open, even when students started testing positive for the virus. Hundreds of people would be exposed: the children, the staff, and the communities they go home to every night. ”

When adults are counted, there are more than 2.2 million people behind bars across the country, more than any other country in the world. Prisons and prisons are considered potential incubators for the virus. Once inside, the number of infections multiplies rapidly.

In New York City, alone at the Rikers Island prison complex and nearby jails, the number of positive cases increased tenfold to over 320 in just two weeks, according to the Department of Corrections.

Some states have begun releasing inmates in adult facilities, including the elderly and others with chronic illnesses.

But the 43,000 minors in America's detention centers and correctional facilities "appear to be an afterthought," said Gina Womack, Louisiana Executive Director, Families and Friends of Imprisoned Children.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia or death.

Home Venters, an epidemiologist who oversees an organization trying to help build partnerships between jails and community health care providers, said that when the virus first started to spread, there was a "myth,quot; that young people they couldn't get very sick.

"We have seen that this is not the case," he said, adding that detention centers are disproportionately made up of children with serious health problems, which puts them at special risk. "Therefore, we cannot proceed on the basis of a real misconception that the people who are there, even if they become infected, cannot die, because they can and will."

But physical health problems are not the only problem with young people.

As a young man, Hernán Carvente Martínez spent time at the Horizon Youth Center in New York, where there have already been three confirmed cases, and he still has friends in the youth system.

The pandemic has a high emotional cost, he said.

Many educational programs have been curtailed or suspended, and family visits have been interrupted entirely in most cases, leaving children feeling isolated and vulnerable. Children who are locked up already have a much higher risk of suicide than those in the general population, often linked to drug dependence, mental illness, or traumatic childhood experiences and often involving physical and sexual abuse.

"That in itself puts a tremendous amount of hardship on his mental health," said Martinez, who now works for the Youth First Initiative, a nonprofit organization that aims to close youth jails and end youth incarceration.

"There is a fear that the crisis will catch you and then you have to deal with it while you are away from your family and from all the people you love."

