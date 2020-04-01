Minnesota coronavirus: Governor Walz recalls giving predictions about the state's COVID-19 peak – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Governor Tim Walz and health officials are looking for models to try to determine when the COVID-19 outbreak will arrive in Minnesota.

At this point, they say it could be two and a half months, approximately in mid-June.

In their daily call Tuesday, reporters put pressure on Walz and his commissioners about how long the crisis will last in the state and what the model shows. The governor emphasized that with all the unknowns, he doesn't want to mislead Minnesotans, and he wants the state to be ready for a spike at any time.

"Our planning, and what I told my team, is that sometime here, with the next four weeks, we must be prepared for that," Walz said.

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the model shows the spike could occur anywhere until mid-June.

"That range took us from mid-May to mid-June for what we would expect with high hospitalizations," said Malcolm.

The setting for congregational living facilities is bleak. When asked when people could visit those in long-term care facilities rather than outside the windows, the governor said it could be "many months."

"I don't see a horizon on that for the next few weeks, certainly weeks and a few months, but it is evolving rapidly and as new information comes in we are certainly adapting it to what we are doing with our planning," Walz said.

Congregational housing facilities include any place where people live together, from nursing homes to group homes and prisons.

MDH officials say there have been cases in 39 congregated housing facilities, affecting 33 residents and 19 health workers.

Amid bleak prospects, there are reports of extraordinary successes. The Minnesota Department of Education reports that between March 19 and 27, 1.2 million meals were delivered to Minnesota school children who are trapped in their homes.

