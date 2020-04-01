Michelle Money is full of hope and offers up-to-date information on her daughter's health

Shortly after Michelle Money revealed his daughter Brielle He was involved in a "terrible skateboarding accident," the Bachelor Nation star turned to Instagram to thank his fans for their kind words and support.

"I'm not sure where to start," the 39-year-old reality show wrote Tuesday on the social network. "The outpouring of love and support for my beautiful Brielle is overwhelming. Our family has been in a constant state of gratitude and humility for the messages, flowers, food and words of hope from people we know and people we have never met. Thank you no It's enough."

She then informed her followers that it was "a pretty good day,quot; and that "Brielle is on the right track with what the doctors expected."

"I returned to the hospital this afternoon after getting enough sleep and regrouping at home," he continued. "After the latest updates on the coronavirus, (my ex) and I have decided that we should err on the side of caution. Every time we leave the hospital, we risk becoming infected and taking them to the PICU." The worst thing that could happen is that we start to feel sick and cannot be here when Brielle wakes up. It is not worth the risk. So, I will stay in the hospital until I do. Most likely it will be Saturday or Sunday. Sending prayers to Ryan because I know it will be very difficult not to see her, but it is the right move. "