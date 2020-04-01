Michelle Money is full of hope and offers up-to-date information on her daughter's health

Shortly after Michelle Money revealed his daughter Brielle He was involved in a "terrible skateboarding accident," the Bachelor Nation star turned to Instagram to thank his fans for their kind words and support.
"I'm not sure where to start," the 39-year-old reality show wrote Tuesday on the social network. "The outpouring of love and support for my beautiful Brielle is overwhelming. Our family has been in a constant state of gratitude and humility for the messages, flowers, food and words of hope from people we know and people we have never met. Thank you no It's enough."
She then informed her followers that it was "a pretty good day,quot; and that "Brielle is on the right track with what the doctors expected."
"I returned to the hospital this afternoon after getting enough sleep and regrouping at home," he continued. "After the latest updates on the coronavirus, (my ex) and I have decided that we should err on the side of caution. Every time we leave the hospital, we risk becoming infected and taking them to the PICU." The worst thing that could happen is that we start to feel sick and cannot be here when Brielle wakes up. It is not worth the risk. So, I will stay in the hospital until I do. Most likely it will be Saturday or Sunday. Sending prayers to Ryan because I know it will be very difficult not to see her, but it is the right move. "
She also shared that she is "full of hope, love and support,quot; and that "all her prayers have made a difference,quot;. Then he thanked the doctors and nurses at Intermountain Healthcare Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, and called them all "heroes." He also expressed his gratitude for his neighbors and friends "who have done everything possible to support us during this important moment of social distancing."
Additionally, Money thanked her former Ryan "for being an incredible support to me and, of course, Brielle,quot; and wrote that she is "very grateful to have you as her father." She also gave a sweet greeting to his wife Ashley "for being a rock for all of us,quot; and "superwoman,quot;.
"Shock those five with the incredible shared upbringing!" she added.
So Money thanked the love of his life. Mike Weir for being his "constant base,quot;.
"I couldn't do this without you," he continued. "To @ lili_w2000 and @ elle_w97 for being Brielle's best big sisters and incredible support for me!"
He also recognized his "amazing,quot; mother for "being so strong and helping me get through every hour."
"We are all going to get through this together and be stronger for it!" she concluded. "Hold your kids tight for me tonight! #Prayforbrie."
Mike also shared a video with Money on Tuesday in which they again thanked fans for their prayers.
"We simply know that all the prayers they sent are heard, felt and received because Brielle is in stable condition," she said at one point. "She is fine,quot;.
Money also previously shared that his 15-year-old son had undergone surgery.
"Basically they are trying to extract fluid from their brain because their brain has a lot of swelling," he explained. "They need to keep the pressure down, so they are going to remove some of their brain fluid. So that surgery will take about an hour."
Additionally, she noted that only one parent could be with Brielle in hospital at a time due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, Money broke the news of the accident, which took the teenager to the ICU and life support.
"She suffered severe brain trauma and a skull fracture." The Bachelor student wrote on Instagram at the time. "He's in a medically induced coma to ease the pressure on his brain."
Then he asked his followers to keep the family in their prayers.
"Please, I'm asking for prayers," he continued. "I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in. The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. Anyway you commune with your Higher Power, please, as a desperate mother, give it to you. I beg to do it. It needs support and healing right now. And if you could send me one too, I would appreciate it. "
