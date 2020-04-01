Home Local News Michael Bennet urges Coloradons to wear homemade masks to protect themselves against...

Michael Bennet urges Coloradons to wear homemade masks to protect themselves against the spread of the coronavirus

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet urges Americans to wear homemade masks to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, a DIY option that he wants federal health officials to start encouraging.

“I know from my own personal experience that it is awkward to walk around wearing a mask when everyone else is not wearing it and I think that is another reason why it is important for CDC to weigh here, because it will give everyone an idea of ​​what their responsibility is mutual, ”Bennet, a Denver Democrat, said in a conference call with journalists Wednesday.

Bennet joined Senator Pat Toomey's call, a Pennsylvania Republican, when the two made their bipartisan case of homemade masks. Toomey said he has spoken to President Donald Trump and that Trump agrees with the idea, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not recommended it.

"I don't think we are trying to get ahead of the CDC," said Bennet. "We ask CDC to follow what appears to be pretty good evidence worldwide that wearing a personally made mask can make a difference. We ask them to give guidance, more consistent guidance, to the country."

Bennet's wife Susan has been making masks for family and friends. Bennet hopes that the trend will catch on and that manufacturers, artisans, and amateur sewers will unite, leading to a new social norm during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Every once in a while you see a mask (in Denver), but they are quite rare and for this to work, we need to get to a point where everyone decides that we are going to do this," Bennet said.

