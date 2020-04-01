Michael Bennet urges Coloradons to wear homemade masks to protect themselves against the spread of the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML6c58b24166811e5fafb5114515660e4211% %MINIFYHTML6c58b24166811e5fafb5114515660e4212%

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet urges Americans to wear homemade masks to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, a DIY option that he wants federal health officials to start encouraging.

“I know from my own personal experience that it is awkward to walk around wearing a mask when everyone else is not wearing it and I think that is another reason why it is important for CDC to weigh here, because it will give everyone an idea of ​​what their responsibility is mutual, ”Bennet, a Denver Democrat, said in a conference call with journalists Wednesday.

Bennet joined Senator Pat Toomey's call, a Pennsylvania Republican, when the two made their bipartisan case of homemade masks. Toomey said he has spoken to President Donald Trump and that Trump agrees with the idea, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not recommended it.

"I don't think we are trying to get ahead of the CDC," said Bennet. "We ask CDC to follow what appears to be pretty good evidence worldwide that wearing a personally made mask can make a difference. We ask them to give guidance, more consistent guidance, to the country."

Bennet's wife Susan has been making masks for family and friends. Bennet hopes that the trend will catch on and that manufacturers, artisans, and amateur sewers will unite, leading to a new social norm during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Every once in a while you see a mask (in Denver), but they are quite rare and for this to work, we need to get to a point where everyone decides that we are going to do this," Bennet said.

Bennet and Toomey emphasized that most Americans should not buy N95 masks, a high-quality model that they want to reserve for healthcare workers. Nor should people believe that their homemade masks absolve them of the need to distance themselves socially, stay home whenever possible, and wash their hands frequently.

"My mask protects you and your mask protects me," said Bennet. "I do not think this is speculation. Countries such as the Czech Republic, South Korea and Singapore have encouraged the use of masks and have demonstrated their effectiveness. We are in the midst of an unprecedented crisis and we have to do everything possible."

Toomey says the CDC is internally discussing whether to recommend homemade masks. Bennet said the federal agency may be concerned that such an orientation will lead to hoarding or a decrease in other measures, such as social distancing. He believes that those concerns can be alleviated through effective communication.