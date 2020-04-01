Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic to remain in the United States during NBA coronavirus layoff | NBA News

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic said Tuesday he is prepared to give up his annual off-season transfer to his native Slovenia if that's what the NBA schedule needs.

Dragic, his wife and two children are in Miami and have no plans to go to Slovenia in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. Her parents recently left Miami to return home, but the Heat guard says she will stay.

"Three days ago they flew back home because they had to, the government said that all Slovenian citizens had to return," Dragic said, referring to his parents, adding that they wore masks and gloves on their not-too-crowded flight back. to Slovenia "But my situation is different. Here is my home. We have health insurance in the United States and we have a home to go to, so we will stay here."















0:13



Goran Dragic played a magnificent pass behind his back to prepare Jae Crowder for a simple layup in the Heat's win over the Cavaliers.



Dragic and his family have had a first-hand overview of the pandemic.

He's in Miami, and so is his uncle who stays in the US. USA Because he cannot return to his native Serbia, a country that has essentially closed its borders due to health problems.

Dragic's brother Zoran, a former Heat guard, was quarantined while playing in Spain, then returned to Slovenia recently and is under quarantine again, unable to leave his hotel room for a couple more weeks.

"It is a really crazy situation there," Dragic said, detailing what happened to his brother in Spain, one of the most affected nations with more than 94,000 confirmed cases of the virus and more than 8,000 deaths attributed to the virus. Slovenia has confirmed 802 cases as of Tuesday, with 15 deaths.

















0:09



Goran Dragic stepped back three on the buzzer during the Miami Heat's win over the Phoenix Suns



However, in Miami, Dragic is trying to maintain a certain sense of normalcy.

Dragic said the Heat is participating in a daily team workout at Zoom most mornings – those sessions often include strength and conditioning coach Eric Foran and Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn, among others.

"We try to work together, in isolation," said Dragic.

Dragic has also been working individually at his beachfront home, trying to keep fit. He is hopeful that the season will resume at some point, and said he hopes the league will have teams that play no more than a handful of games before the playoffs begin.

"I'm running around the house. I'm going to be in good shape," Dragic said.

Dragic is averaging 16.1 points and 5.1 assists this season for the Heat, coming off the bench in all but one of his 54 games.

Want to see even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.