Health officials in Mexico have declared a public health emergency as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 exceeds 1,000.

Several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean are extending calls for people to stay at home.

Manuel Rapalo of Al Jazeera reports from Mexico City.