Men wash their hands much less often than women – Up News Info Detroit

– Hand washing withSoap and warm water for 20 seconds, along with staying home and standing six feet away from others, is the best weapon we have against the new coronavirus that has infected nearly 800,000 people worldwide.

However, there is a big, albeit little discussed, difference when it comes to this essential habit of personal hygiene: women are certainly better sinks than men.

Years of surveys, observations, and research have found that women are more likely to wash their hands., use soap and scrub for a longer period of time than men after using the bathroom. However, there is still a surprisingly large portion of both sexes that do not wash their hands at all.

People lie about washing their hands

Researchers have had to find smart ways to collect this data, as most people will tell you that they think that washing hands after using the bathroom is important. That is even if they really don't.

Carl Borchgrevink, director of the Michigan State University School of Hospitality at East Lansing, takes this type of survey data with a pinch of salt.

"If you are in an airport bathroom, for example, and when someone leaves (question) Did you wash your hands? And what are you going to say? Yes, of course, "said Borchgrevink.

When only researchers ask about people's hand washing habits, "We found that the data people were reporting seemed too high," he said.

To delve into what people really do after using the bathroom, Borchgrevink tasked 12 research assistants at Michigan State University with the job of surreptitiously spending time in four different bathrooms on and off campus to record what 3,749 men and women actually did. The results of the 2013 study were shocking to the researchers.

Few people wash their hands properly

About 15% of men did not wash their hands, compared to 7% of women. When they washed their hands, only 50% of men used soap, compared to 78% of women.

Overall, only 5% of people who used the bathroom washed their hands long enough to kill germs that can cause infections.

A larger study published in 2009 that used more high-tech methods at a busy UK motorway rest stop was equally, if not more, damning.

Using wireless devices to record how many people entered the bathroom and used the At the soap dispenser pumps, the researchers were able to collect data on nearly 200,000 trips to the bathroom over a three-month period.

They found that only 31% of men and 65% of women washed their hands with soap.

It's a big gap: clearly twice as many women than men washed their hands, "said Susan Michie, professor of health psychology and director of the Center for Behavioral Change in the Department of Clinical, Educational and Health Psychology at University College London.

"Another interesting result was that the more people were in the bathroom area, the more likely they were to wash their hands," said Michie, who authored the study. "If there were no people around, people tended to escape without anyone noticing."

There is little to suggest that men in the United Kingdom and the United States are not common in handwashing (or lack thereof).

A review published on the subject in 2016 looked at research from dozens of different countries and found that women were 50% more likely than men to practice or increase protective behavior appropriately. hand washing, wearing face masks and cleaning surfaces in the context of an epidemic, such as the flu.

Why is there a gender gap?

Much less research has been done on why there is so much of a gender gap when it comes to hand washing. Michie said it was probably socially programmed behavior, not genetic.

"Women are more focused on care than men: child care, home care, personal care," she said.

Similarly, Borchgrevink said that while his study didn't look at why men didn't wash their hands as much as women, he suggested that it could be because men were too macho to fear germs.

"We talked to some of (the men) and asked: why didn't they wash their hands?" Borchgrevink said. "And they looked at us indignantly and said, 'I'm clean, I don't need to wash my hands.' They had a feeling of invincibility."

Nancy Tomes, professor of history at Stony Brook University and author of "The Gospel of Germs: Men, Women, and Microbes in American Life," says the gender gap in handwashing has a long history going back to when the germ theory of The Disease seized public consciousness in the Victorian era: certain diseases were caused by microorganisms that invaded the body instead of bad air or miasma.

"This changed the definition of cleanliness," she said, and especially women were told that their family's health depended on the highest level of hygiene.

"Of course, there were definitions of what was clean and unclean before germ theory appeared, but it injected a level of specificity and also increased the stakes. If you made a mistake in your cleaning, you could die, your family could die.

"And that,quot; make a mistake and your child will die "message resonates like a megaphone in mothers' lives (even today)," said Tomes.

Motivate men to wash their hands

Michie's research at the UK motorway rest stop looked at what kinds of public health messages would improve hand washing rates by using a sign that glows with different messages as people enter the bathroom.

While the findings were inconclusive, the study suggested that men and women responded to different types of messages related to handwashing. The messages that triggered disgust ("Soap or eat later,quot;) resonated with men, while women were more motivated to wash with messages that activated awareness, such as "Water does not kill germs, soap does."

Michie said she was unaware of any public health campaign that would have focused its efforts on men in light of its handwashing failures, but said this was the perfect time to try.

"It is an excellent idea to target men. It could be really helpful. If women knew that men would not, they would contact them."

