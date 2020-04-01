Meek Mill Exploits Philadelphia Violence: Level of Hatred Too High for Blacks!

Meek Mill turned to Twitter to call his home state, Philadelphia, for the violence taking place in the city, even amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"The amount of animosity built up in my hood caused young bulls to kill themselves at around 200 mph while a virus chases their parents to kill them too! Someone has to identify what happened to our mindsets in certain cities! The level of hate is too high for blacks "read the first tweet.

"One day we have to have the convo on the mental structure of the hood #% brainwashed gas to fail … simple as if you went to jail 5 times for selling drugs, try the weed or a job,quot; change it "yes they shot you in that corner twice "it's your life,quot; try a new area … at least try to win! "he wrote.

"I am speaking in my city … I only know that we are smarter than that!" He concluded.