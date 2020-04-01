Meek Mill Exploits Philadelphia Violence: Level of Hatred Too High for Blacks!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

Meek Mill turned to Twitter to call his home state, Philadelphia, for the violence taking place in the city, even amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"The amount of animosity built up in my hood caused young bulls to kill themselves at around 200 mph while a virus chases their parents to kill them too! Someone has to identify what happened to our mindsets in certain cities! The level of hate is too high for blacks "read the first tweet.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here