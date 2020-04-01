Mavericks owner Mark Cuban changes his stance on resuming NBA season in May

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has backed down from his comments on the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season next month, saying he "has no idea,quot; when the next game will take place.

Cuban recently stated in an interview with the Dallas television station WFAA that he expected the season to restart in mid-May. But he said Wednesday that it is impossible to know when there will be NBA action again due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

"I have no idea (where things are with the NBA season)," Cuban told ESPN's Mike Greenberg. "I mean, all I know is that we are going to put safety first and we are not going to take any risks. We are not going to do anything that puts the health of our players, our fans, our staff, the entire organization at risk. So that right now, I really have nothing new to say. "

"I have no idea (when the NBA will return) … I have not had any conversations in which no one has discussed an actual date at this time." Mark Cuban in a timeline for the NBA comeback. pic.twitter.com/IF341qjueU – Get up (@GetUpESPN) April 1, 2020

MORE: Sports figures who have tested positive for COVID-19

When asked about what would have to happen for the game to resume, Cuban made it clear that the NBA will refer medical experts and ensure that everyone involved is "absolutely safe."

"We cannot put anything ahead of the health and safety of our players and staff; that is all," Cuban said. "It is such a mobile lens, and no one really has specific details. I mean, I have not had any conversations where no one has discussed an actual date at this time."

Cuban revealed that playing games without fans could be an option.

"Sounds great to me, and I'll tell you why: America needs sports," Cuban said. "We need something to lean on; we need something to get excited about. Everyone in North Texas wants a reason to get the Mavs back, and get excited and cheer together, even if there are no fans, just being able to watch on TV and get excited and yell at the TV and the five people again.

"We just need that. And I totally agree. Whatever we can make it happen, I'm doing it professionally."