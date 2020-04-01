Maury Sterling Welcomes Baby Boy

Instagram

The "Homeland" actor is a proud father of a "bear" after his producer wife Alexis gave birth to a baby at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

"Homeland"star Maury Sterling He has become a first-time father.

The actor, known for his role as surveillance expert Max Piotrowski on the hit spy series, welcomed a baby boy with his production wife Alexis in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

The new mom took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of father and son when she introduced followers with the baby and urged them to donate any personal protective equipment (PPE) that might have doctors on the front lines of the chaos of the coronavirus.

"Welcome to our bear," captioned the image. "Ford Bryant Sterling was born this morning at 4:08 am."

"He is healthy and we cannot thank @cedarssinai staff for taking incredible care of us when we brought a little human into a pandemic (sic). PLEASE LOOK DONATING PPE TO YOUR LOCAL HOSPITAL / CLINIC."

The Sterlings had rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Sunday night when Alexis went into labor, and Maury shared the exciting news in an Instagram post, explaining why he wouldn't be tweeting live while the last episode of the eighth and final season of "Homeland" premiered in the United States

"I was hoping to join all the big #Homeland fans on @twitter tonight, but @alexisboozersterling and I are in the hospital to welcome our son into the world. @Showtime @sho_homeland Thank you all for the support of the program, "he wrote. photo of himself walking down a hospital hallway laden with bags.

The couple married in 2014.