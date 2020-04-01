Matthew Davis and his wife welcome the first child

Instagram

Former cast member of & # 39; The Vampire Diaries & # 39; He officially became a first-time father after his wife Kiley Casciano gave birth to a healthy bundle of joy.

Actor Matthew Davis is a first-time father, after he and his wife Kiley Casciano welcomed a girl into the world.

The couple announced their new arrival in a Twitter post on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, writing: "Ripley Nightingale Davis. She was born on March 31 at 9:51 PM 7lb, blonde hair, blue eyes, face beautiful mom. Thank you all for all your love and support. "

Baby Ripley's arrival comes 15 months after the ex "The Vampire Diaries"Star Matthew and Kiley got engaged and married the same day in December 2018.

Matthew revealed on Instagram that he had proposed to the actress while shopping at the Erewhon organic food market in Venice, California, and they were married just three hours later.

"When you ask your lover if they want to get married while shopping in Erewhon's produce section, and three hours later you get married on Christmas Eve," he wrote on Instagram. "Thanks to Abbot Kinney (Boulevard) for the last minute #AVeryMarriedChristmas supplies."

Matthew previously married the actress Leelee Sobieski for two months in 2008 before filing for divorce. He was also engaged to the former Miss Georgia, Brittany Sharp, in 2016.