Masked singer unmasks white tiger

Another singer has been unmasked.

The masked singer I just said goodbye to the white tiger and hi to Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots tight end who just wanted to show off their unique dance moves on stage.

%MINIFYHTML7782c2e8eae962775f631ec1869cba0e11% %MINIFYHTML7782c2e8eae962775f631ec1869cba0e12%

"I've always loved dancing, and my dance moves were always unique, and I always felt like I was never in rhythm, so when they asked me to do The masked singerI knew it was inside, "he said." I wanted to do it. I wanted to learn to sing and I also wanted to learn to dance. "

His former teammates apparently knew this immediately.

"One or two of my teammates contacted me like, 'Friend, it's definitely you. I know your moves'. Like,' Dawg, I've seen those moves in the locker room many times & # 39; "he said.

I'm like, what do you mean? They are new and improved. "

He also explained that one of his tracks was a cow ski, which referred to his last name: Gron-cow-ski.