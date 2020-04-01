Marijuana sales in Michigan are booming despite coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – It's been nearly four months since recreational marijuana was legalized in Michigan and marijuana stores say business is booming despite the pandemic.

At this time, due to state rules, they only allow delivery to your home or sidewalk.

According to The Detroit News, some dispensaries see a long line of cars to pick up their orders.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says recreational sales increased 20 percent the week of March 16.

As of last week, recreational marijuana has earned more than $ 30 million in sales since legalization.

