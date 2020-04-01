Marijuana companies are making hand sanitizer to donate to local hospitals

With recreational marijuana sales currently on hiatus in Massachusetts, local dispensaries are focusing on a new product: hand sanitizer.

Revolutionary Clinics, one of the state's largest cannabis providers, recently completed the first batch of 100-gallon hand sanitizer produced at its Fitchburg facility, packaged it and ready to donate to local hospitals on Monday.

The delivery is part of a broader movement within the state's cannabis industry, which was launched after John Hillier, board member of the Commonwealth Dispensaries Association (CDA), noted the feasibility of the project for the attention of the association. Soon after, the CDA and the Massachusetts Hospital and Health Association (MHA) announced a hand sanitizers association, and Governor Charlie Baker authorized CDA member organizations such as Revolutionary Clinics to produce hand sanitizers to be donated to hospitals. local.

"At a very difficult time for people around the world, we felt it was our obligation to step up and use our infrastructure and our knowledge to support those who are on the front lines of the fight against this pandemic: our health workers," Revolutionary Clinics CEO Keith Cooper said in a press release. "I am extremely proud of our employees who have enthusiastically embraced this project in addition to our continued mission to serve our medical patients."

The effort at Revolutionary Clinics was led by Laboratory Manager and Vice President of Product Dan Gillan, who oversaw a team of five on-site. Gillian told Boston.com that while the hand sanitizer is not a complex product to manufacture, producing it on a scale requires specialized equipment, which the company already had on hand.

"Making disinfectant is pretty straight forward, assuming you have the facilities, the permits, and the equipment," said Gillian. "It's like baking. When you weigh your ingredients, making brownies is easy. You're just mixing everything in a bowl."

There is also a difficulty in finding the three ingredients used in the hand sanitizer formula approved by the World Health Organization. Revolutionary Clinics already had one of the three ingredients used for the hand sanitizer in ethanol, as the company uses the chemical to extract cannabinoids like CBD and THC from the cannabis plant for use in products like vapes and groceries. Gillian also found the second ingredient, hydrogen peroxide, at the right concentration level with relative ease.

It was the third ingredient, glycerin, that forced Gillian to hit the phones, as the chemical was suddenly in short supply. In the end, local e-cigarette company North Shore Vape Distribution donated the first three gallons the company used to make the disinfectant.

"They wanted to show that they were ready to step up and help," said Gillian. "It was really cool in a time of need."

At least a dozen other dispensaries are on board with the hand sanitizer effort, and the CDA estimates that, at full capacity, its members could produce 5,000 gallons of sanitizer per week if needed. The cannabis industry collaboration comes after some of the state's alcohol distilleries launched a similar effort, with liquor makers like Bully Boy, Short Path, and GrandTen staying in close contact to coordinate efforts and source materials to produce disinfectant. for hands.

Gillian said that regardless of the amount of hand sanitizer Revolutionary Clinics ends up producing, the effort has been a moral boost for everyone involved.

"The entire team is excited and humbled by the ability to step up and do this for our healthcare system during such a critical time," said Gillian. "The feeling that they are getting back in a tangible way, rather than just sitting at home, is huge for us. SSeeing people do things like this is the kind of positivity we need right now. "

