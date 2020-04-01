Margot Robbie cuts a casual figure in a black and white stars and stripes outfit

Margot Robbie was seen in Los Angeles on March 31, 2020, and hit a casual figure in a black and white star and stripes outfit. She brushed the blonde hair away from her face and secured it in a high ponytail, with loose, messy tendrils framing her face. She kept her makeup light and natural with a slight blush on her lips. The gold hoop earrings were the only visible jewelry worn by the 29-year-old Birds of Prey star. She was accompanied by her husband, director Tom Ackerley, 30, who was also casually wearing a sweatshirt and jeans. Margot Robbie wore Adidas, Chanel and Zoe Krassen.

For the pants, Margot Robbie was wearing Adidas Originals Wide Leg Techno Track Pants in black with complementary white stripes on the outside of the leg. The pants range in price to about $ 130 and are perfect for those times when you want to wear sports casual. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many people walk as a source to get fresh air and get out of the house. Sports pants are a good option for those who plan to do any type of walking activity.

%MINIFYHTML7a264bcbf014c3b4f3ffc2623e9a00d511% %MINIFYHTML7a264bcbf014c3b4f3ffc2623e9a00d512%

Margot Robbie combined the pants with Zoe Krassen's Boucle Star Patches Balloon Fit pullover. The sweater sells for about $ 120 and demand for the top has increased since Margot was photographed wearing it.

For footwear, Margot chose Adidas Yung-1 sneakers. They sell for approximately $ 50.

You can see Margot wearing the sweater and pants while walking around Los Angeles in the photo below.

You can see a close-up of Margot Robbie in the Zoe Krassen sweater below. If you notice, in the picture, Margot looks at her phone and is holding a pair of light purple latex gloves. Although neither she nor Tom were seen wearing face masks, it appears that they were taking some precautions with the Coronavirus.

In the photo below you can see Tom and Margot as they walked together. Margot was also wearing a black Coco Chevron calfskin backpack.

What do you think of Margot Robbie's casual outfit?

Ad %MINIFYHTML7a264bcbf014c3b4f3ffc2623e9a00d580% %MINIFYHTML7a264bcbf014c3b4f3ffc2623e9a00d580%

Have you been walking more since the Coronavirus pandemic resulted in orders to stay home?



Post views:

0 0