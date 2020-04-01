Marcus Smart reportedly donates his blood plasma for coronavirus research

Celtics guard Marcus Smart plans to donate his blood plasma to the National Convalescent Plasma Project COVID-19, Charania Shams of Athletic reported Tuesday in the afternoon.

Smart, the only member of the Celtics organization who tested positive for COVID-19, shared Sunday that he had been removed from the virus. The antibodies in your plasma could now be helpful in developing a treatment for the life-threatening disease.

According to the project website, the donated plasma can be used for compassionate treatment or for research.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of blood plasma from survivors of COVID-19 for the compassionate treatment of people infected with the virus, which means that doctors are authorized to use blood plasma in treatment despite the fact that its effectiveness has not yet been proven. .

According to Charania, the NBA has asked the recovered players and staff to consider donating their plasma.

Smart, who remained asymptomatic, has expressed the importance of distancing himself socially and taking precautions against COVID-19 seriously.