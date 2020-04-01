Marcus Rashford would enjoy having Jadon Sancho sign on Man Utd | Football news

%MINIFYHTML256bb7009eb0c996e105bda43c0acdca11% %MINIFYHTML256bb7009eb0c996e105bda43c0acdca12%

"He plays the reins, he's creative, imaginative, those are the things you need to do well in this generation," says the United striker when the charm offensive for the Sancho firm begins.







Marcus Rashford has revealed that he would love to play alongside Jadon Sancho at Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford believes Jadon Sancho is the embodiment of the "new generation of footballers,quot; and would enjoy the opportunity to play alongside him at Manchester United.

Borussia Dortmund has revealed that they will not stand in the way of Sancho leaving the club when the transfer window reopens, an announcement that alerted a host of clubs across Europe.

United is one of the clubs linked to the Sancho firm and, speaking in a live Instagram Q,amp;A with Bleach reportRashford expressed his hope that his England teammate would join him at Old Trafford.

When asked how Sancho would link to United's attack, Rashford replied, "I think our linking game would be good."

"Sancho is a great player, he's like the new generation of players. It's exciting to see him become the player he's developing into. I hope we can all play together, that would be nice."

The 22-year-old added: "Sancho plays out of his fist, he is creative, imaginative, and those are the things you need to do well in this generation (of soccer)."

Rashford impressed by Fernandes' impact

Bruno Fernandes is undefeated in his first nine games for United, during which he has scored three goals.

Rashford has been out of action for United since January with a serious back injury that called into question the rest of his club and the international season before the coronavirus outbreak.

In Rashford's absence, the signing of Bruno Bruno Fernandes entered the gap, adapting smoothly to life at Old Trafford.

Rashford has been impressed with what he has seen and cannot wait to play alongside the Portuguese, adding: "He is creative, he has a vision for the future, he always wants to play the ball forward and create opportunities."

"It will be good to play with him, hopefully we can have good times. He has such a positive attitude that the vibe he brings to the team is positive."

"Even when he loses the ball or makes a mistake, he is always running, working hard to get it back and that definitely rubs off on the other players. It has had a positive impact, so I hope he will continue that."

Rashford reflects as recovery increases

Marcus Rashford says he is recovering well after his back injury and talks about his work with FareShare to help provide food for children while schools are closed.

Rashford has intensified his recovery from injury during suspension coronavirus blockade and has also taken the time to assess United's overall season.

"It has been a high and low season so far," he said. "It started very difficult and we were fighting to get a rhythm and win games."

"But as the season progresses, we have definitely gotten stronger and you can see that the boys are playing with confidence and we are playing with real quality."

"Right now we are in a good position, we are in the next round of the Europa League, we have the FA Cup, there are things to look forward to."