Man with a plan returns with a new season this Thursday, April 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET / PT, only on Up News Info and broadcast on Up News Info All Access. Starring Kevin Nealon

and Matt LeBlanc as brothers, Man with a plan It also features Liza Snyder and Stacy Keach.

Up News Info Local's Matt Weiss caught up with Nealon to discuss the show's fourth season, playing Don Burns and working alongside Matt LeBlanc.

MW: Good morning Kevin, how are you today?

KN: Good how are you?

MW: Getting it right, excited to talk to you today about Man with a plan, the series' first premiere on Thursday. It's great to see you and Matt LeBlanc together as someone who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s, so my first question is What is it like to work together on set?

KN: I'm glad you like the show. Matt LeBlanc is fun to work with because we both play dumb very well. Many times he says to me, "I made a lot of money playing dumb." He is a lot of fun to work with and he is also very intuitive about sitcoms and knows a lot about the character structure, what works and what doesn't. it does not work; coming from someone who plays dumb, he's a very smart guy.

MW: You play brothers, Don and Adam. Could you tell us a bit about Don in your own words, who is this character? For you, what do you try to do when you portray it?

KN: It's funny, you know, Don Burns is a guy who loves his family, loves his brother, but he's not interested in working, he's always looking for the quickest way out and the best way to quit his job. He is not very good with advice because his reason is not to work as much.

MW: Season four with the next show, obviously everyone has been very successful, but take me before the pilot episode. What excited you about this show, what made you want to get on board?

KN: It was very interesting, a friend of mine got the script read to play Matt LeBlanc's wife on the show and I said this is great, it would be perfect for the role. Eventually he didn't get it, but I said, "Do you mind if I read the script?" So, I read the script and called her the next day and said wow, this is a really good script. characters and you know, I would see this show.

Which is saying a lot because I'm not a big fan of watching a lot of television. A couple of weeks later I got a call to read chemistry with Matt LeBlanc for this same show and I think it was a coincidence, ironic.

MW: Yes, and I see you four seasons later so that everything goes well.

KN: Yes, it really worked. I just enjoy it, it's an excellent schedule, it keeps me at home. As a stand-up you are used to working a lot on the road, this is a good rest. The show is really good, people come up to me all the time telling me how much they love it, how they discovered it, I'm happy about it.

MW: Incredible. Last question before letting you go. What excites you most about the season in general? And a second part of that, what are you most excited about Don's particular trip in this new season?

KN: First off, I'm excited for him to return on April 2.North Dakota on Up News Info. And as for my character, Don, I like to see how it evolves on the show. Also, my relationship with Matt LeBlanc and my wife played by Kali Rocha. Occasionally I tell Matt that I think my character is too dumb and he says we will monitor that. But I think their Now when you think you can't be dumber, you do something dumber. [laughs]

MW: So that's what we expect, more stupidity in season four.

KN: [Laughter] Yes. But there are also a lot of emotional emotions on the show. It really touches many different areas. Which is fun to watch.

MW: Well, I'll make sure to tune in on Thursday. It was a pleasure talking to you, stay well.

KN: Thanks friend and I also have Hiking with Kevin, which is in Youtube Thursday. This is my season finale this Thursday, April 2North Dakota, with Kim Bassinger, so it's a fun hike.

MW: Great, a busy Thursday night filled with Kevin Nealon. All the best!



KN: The same for you man!

