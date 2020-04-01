Manolis Glezos dies at 97; Knocked down the Nazi flag over Athens

"That was my first act of resistance, and I knew there would be others," he said.

His death sentence was commuted, but his younger brother Nikos, who was also part of the resistance movement, was executed by the Germans in 1944.

%MINIFYHTMLd36354d3f38bc3fbfb9978edada50cf611% %MINIFYHTMLd36354d3f38bc3fbfb9978edada50cf612%

Mr. Glezos was imprisoned in 1943 by the Italian occupation forces and again in 1944 by Greek collaborators with the Germans, enduring a beating when he attempted to escape.

After World War II, during the four years of Greek civil war between the government and the communist revolutionary forces, Glezos, a communist partisan, received two more death sentences. But an international protest pushed the authorities to grant him life imprisonment. He was released in 1954.

Manolis Glezos was born on September 9, 1922 in Apeiranthos, a village on the island of Naxos in the South Aegean Sea. Her father, Nikolaos Glezos, died two years after Manolis's birth; his mother was Andromachi Nafpliotou.

His family moved to Athens a few years later, where he attended the Faculty of Economics.

Between his time in jail, he worked as a journalist and ran for office.

While in prison he was elected to Parliament in 1951 and again in 1961. In 1959 he was sentenced to another five years in prison for "helping to bring Communist spies to Greece," The Times reported at the time. The Soviet Union responded by putting Mr. Glezos's face on a postage stamp.

After a military government came to power in 1967, Glezos, now out of prison, was arrested once again and this time in exile. But he returned to Greece when a democratic government was restored in 1974. He returned to Parliament in the 1980s, this time under the banner of the Panhellenic Socialist Movement, and again in 2012, representing Syriza, the left-wing party that has ruled Greece since 2015. until 2019.