Man Utd chief Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says NHS workers are "true heroes,quot; | Football news

Solskjaer: "Sometimes we are the heroes, but right now we can be the backup support. The NHS … they are the real heroes now,quot;





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes it is vital that the club lead by example

%MINIFYHTML60566740f64b325aa2b5bc67aca1317d11% %MINIFYHTML60566740f64b325aa2b5bc67aca1317d12%

Manchester United chief Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that footballers have a responsibility to act as role models and support the "true heroes,quot; who work on the NHS.

Soccer has been suspended almost everywhere in the world due to the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting all walks of life, with United and Manchester City working together to help people in the local area.

United striker Marcus Rashford has also worked with the FareShare charity to ensure that children who are missing free meals due to school closings can be fed.

Solskjaer believes it is vital that the club set an example at this time of global crisis.

"We all know, sometimes, that we are the heroes, but, right now, we can be the backup support. The NHS and the health service are the real heroes now," Solskjaer said in an interview published by the newspaper. club.

1:55 Who will Manchester United address in the next transfer window? Who will Manchester United address in the next transfer window?

"I think it is important for us as footballers, and that we work as role models, we have a difference to make and we can do it simply by sending messages on social media and other things."

"It is the same for me in Norway, looking at what is happening there. I think we all realize how much (it is being done) and I do not think we should save money on health. Health is critical. Sorry for the political message , he just got me involved there! "

The football season in England remains suspended indefinitely, but Solskjaer is confident that his players will remain in good shape if the season resumes.

"Our players have been really good. They are good boys and I trust them."

3:21 In the latest Off Script, Gary Neville explains the three distinct categories of Sir Alex Ferguson's transfer policy. In the latest Off Script, Gary Neville explains the three distinct categories of Sir Alex Ferguson's transfer policy.

"Anyway, they are naturally fit and want to improve. The training side is fine, you find out that they are good people and you try to encourage as we all have to adapt."

"Some of our players have families abroad and some were able to return home to be with them."

"I don't know when we will return to football and we have to set dates for when we are going to report, but of course we are updated all the time with the government and the authorities."

"Hopefully, our fans will know they want to return to football in a good mood, but the players need some time at home now."

2:44 Marcus Rashford says he is recovering well after his back injury, and talks about his work with FareShare to help provide food for the children. Marcus Rashford says he is recovering well after his back injury, and talks about his work with FareShare to help provide food for the children.

Solskjaer also called on all United supporters to do their part by following the advice of staying home to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"We all have to adapt and I think everyone knows what is more important than anything else now is people's lives," he said.

"When soccer is part of our lives and when soccer is back, we know normalcy has returned. I'm sure the fans are eager to return but they also have a role to play. Let's make sure we get through this together."

"We are all patient and we hope football will return to the stadiums and on television, but in the meantime, we all have a very important role to play in staying home and following the guidelines to help the NHS."

"If anyone can volunteer and help, that's great and that's how we save lives."