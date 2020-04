MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minneapolis police are investigating a stabbing Tuesday night in the west center.

Officers were called to the 200 block of 11th Street South at 9:22 p.m., where they found a man who had suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was brought to Hennepin Healthcare.

%MINIFYHTML2b22afb75d0678701023486796e1326411% %MINIFYHTML2b22afb75d0678701023486796e1326412%

Police say no one is in custody until Tuesday night. The investigation is ongoing.