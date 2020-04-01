Man rescued from the cliff near Point Bonita Lighthouse – Up News Info San Francisco

MARIN HEADLANDS (Up News Info SF) – A man was rescued by the crew of the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office helicopter after being trapped on a cliff near the Point Bonita Lighthouse in the Marin Headlands near Sausalito on Monday night.

The Southern Marin Fire Protection District requested the Henry-1 helicopter for a man who attempted to climb the cliff and was found by a National Park Service ranger perched perilously on a highway, sheriff's officials said.

The helicopter landed at Battery Mendell in Fort Barry, where a crew member joined the helicopter with a 100-foot line and was brought to the stranded man.

The man was secured in a rescue device and the helicopter flew back to the landing area.

The climber was turned over to federal rangers, sheriff's officials said.

Services and operations have been suspended at the Marin Headlands Visitor Center and the Nike Missile Site at Point Bonita Lighthouse since March 26 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

