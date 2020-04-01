Man hides coronavirus symptoms to visit his wife in the maternity ward – Up News Info Tampa

– A man who felt ill tried to hide his coronavirus symptoms so he could see his future wife in the maternity ward, according to officials at a hospital in upstate New York.

The man admitted that he was ill after his wife showed symptoms of COVID-19 after giving birth last week at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, a spokesman said.

“The mother became symptomatic shortly after delivery. It was then that the significant other admitted his possible exposure and that he felt symptomatic, "UR Medicine spokesman Chip Partner told Democrats and Chronicle.

Local hospitals are taking more active security measures after a husband hid his illness so that he could be with his future wife in Strong's maternity ward. URMC officials are organizing a virtual press conference right now, broadcasting here: #ROC

All staff members who had been in contact with the couple were informed of their possible exposure. Symptom-free staff continued to work while masked and their temperatures are monitored twice daily.

No staff member involved has tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple and their baby were asked to be quarantined and released from the hospital.

Following the incident, officials from the University of Rochester Medicine and Rochester Regional Health announced that universal masking procedures would take effect Tuesday, Up News Info affiliate WROC reported.