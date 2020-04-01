Malaria Drug Helps Virus Patients Get Better, Small Study

Health officials who refused to endorse the drugs, and who requested clinical trials, included some members of the president's coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

The new study, of 62 patients with an average age of about 45 years, had a control group. It was held at the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, China. Patients were carefully chosen to exclude people with medical problems that could worsen with hydroxychloroquine, such as abnormal heart rhythms, certain eye conditions, and liver or kidney problems.

%MINIFYHTMLe72f1192341daa5009776a288df5d31b11% %MINIFYHTMLe72f1192341daa5009776a288df5d31b12%

Half of the subjects, controls, received only the usual care given to coronavirus patients, and the other half received usual care plus hydroxychloroquine. Usual care included oxygen, antiviral medications, antibiotics, and other treatments.

Their illness was considered mild, even though they all had pneumonia that appeared on CT scans. After giving their informed consent, they were randomized to hydroxychloroquine or the control group. They were treated for five days, and their fevers and cough were monitored. They also had chest CT scans the day before the study treatment began, and the day after it ended.

Cough and fever decreased one day earlier in patients receiving hydroxychloroquine, and pneumonia improved in 25 of 31, compared to 17 of 31 in controls.

The disease became severe in four patients, all in the control group.

Two patients had minor side effects from hydroxychloroquine: one had a skin rash and the other had a headache.

Dr. Schaffner cautioned that the results applied only to patients with relatively mild conditions, such as those in the study, and could not be generalized to advanced cases.