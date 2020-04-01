Madden Tournament Among NFL Stars: Full Support, Players, Rules, and Live Stream for Charity Event

Since NFL players cannot practice in any facility, most of them are sitting at home with nothing to do. So to help out in these weird times, The NFL-owned Checkdown has partnered with EA Sports to bring us a Madden Tournament that benefits COVID-19's relief efforts.

What to know about the Madden tournament for NFL players

The tournament will take place over the course of two days and will feature eight NFL players: Denzel Ward and Jarvis Landry of the Browns, Tyrann Mathieu and Tyreek Hill of the Chiefs, Derwin James and Keenan Allen of the Chargers, DeSean Jackson of the Eagles and Deebo. Samuel of the 49ers. The tournament was organized to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

What we don't know is how long the quarters will last, at what skill level they are playing and on which teams they will play.

Wednesday, April 1

The tournament begins Round 1 on Wednesday with four games. The first game starts at 6 p.m. ET with a new game that starts every hour until 9 p.m. ET.

Thursday, April 2

The semifinals and the championship will be played this day. No details were given on what time this would start.

NFL player Madden support tournament

Here are the matchups for the first day of competition:

Denzel Ward (Browns) vs. Jarvis Landry (Browns)

Tyrann Mathieu (Bosses) vs. Tyreek Hill (Bosses)

DeSean Jackson (Eagles) vs. Deebo Samuel (49ers)

Derwin James (Chargers) vs. Keenan Allen (Chargers)

The interesting thing is that three of the confrontations have teammates. Hill has experience playing with competitive Madden players, and looks pretty good from what I've seen. Allen is a video game lover who competed in the Fortnite Streamer Bowl in January.

Derwin James also has some Madden ability, or at least he did it playing Michael Vick recently.

Live broadcast of the Madden tournament

The tournament will air on Madden's Twitch channel, which can be viewed above.

What is the prize pool for the Madden tournament?

There is no direct award, but the NFL will donate money for COVID-19 aid. The NFL and EA Foundation will make a donation of $ 5,000 on behalf of each participant and an additional $ 20,000 on behalf of the winner to charities that support COVID-19 relief efforts.