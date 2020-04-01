Madden NFL Player Tournament – Live Stream, Tyrann Mathieu Results vs. Tyreek Hill & Other Matches

NFL stars Denzel Ward, Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu, Tyreek Hill, DeSean Jackson, Deebo Samuel, Derwin James, and Keenan Allen are competing in a Madden tournament hosted by The Checkdown and EA Sports to help benefit relief efforts of COVID-19.

The event will feature seven games in total. Round 1 consists of four games that will lead to two semifinal matches. The two semifinal winners will advance to the championship game. The first four games will be played on Wednesday night, while the last three will be played on Thursday.

For full tournament details, click here.

Next, we'll track the results of the tournament on a game-by-game basis.

Live stream for Madden NFL player tournament

EA Sports is broadcasting the event live on its Twitch channel starting at 6 p.m. ET. You can watch the live broadcast here.

Madden NFL Player Tournament Support and Results

Round 1

Match Winner Final score Denzel Ward vs. Jarvis Landry – – Tyrann Mathieu vs. Tyreek Hill – – DeSean Jackson vs. Deebo Samuel – – Derwin James vs. Keenan Allen – –

Semifinals / Championship