Maci Bookout says that she and Ryan Edwards are not parents to their son and reveals why.

As Teen Mom fans know, Maci Bookout and her ex Ryan Edwards share an 11-year-old son named Bentley, meaning that even though they are no longer romantically involved, they will remain in each other's lives forever! Law?

That being said, since they share a child, it is also very important that they do a good job of parenting, but Maci admitted that it is still quite difficult to do with Ryan and here is why!

During an interview with HollywoodLife, the Teen Mom star spoke about their dynamics and revealed if they still keep in touch for the sake of their son.

Previously, fans were able to watch part of his drama on the show when Maci didn't let the boy attend his half-brother Jagger's first birthday, and Ryan thought it was being really difficult for no reason.

Now, during the chat with the media, the MTV star was asked why her ex had such a low opinion of her!

After all, the invitation to the birthday party was too last minute, since she had already planned a family trip before, so she was unable to make any changes to her schedule.

"Well, I would say obviously, because we don't have communication, so I think it's hard for him to have a real look." We will analyze what is happening and how things happen, hopefully because we don't speak to each other and he can't speak to me & # 39; & # 39 ;, explained the celebrity, referring to the fact that there is still a restraining order against Ryan Maci returned in April 2018 after his arrest for skipping a drug test.

See this post on Instagram Bentley's first wrestling feast was an incredible night. It was great to spend time with our wrestling family since the season ended. Our coaches and their passion for wrestling are unmatched; Teach our children how not only to become better fighters, but also to be better human beings. We couldn't ask for anything better, seriously. Bentley's teammates are some of the best fighters and, most importantly, the best kids I've ever been with. This season has been a milestone for Bentley as a wrestler and youth. The fight is an absolute blessing to him as he navigates through this tough season of life. A challenge, an emotional battle, an exit, a pure physical and mental routine. I am incredibly proud of your willingness to learn; learn to work, to strive, to fight, to win, to win, to lose, to never give less than 100%. And best of all, he did it himself, because he wanted to be better … all the way. Bentley received the Top Newcomer Award 2019! As I watched him get up to receive his award, I received something in my eye and he started to cry a little, but I could still see the expression on his face and knew in his head that he was saying to himself that he was proud of himself. Wrestling is a special sport and Bentley is a special boy, and I am grateful for his beautiful mind and soul and this sport. Go Bucs! 🙏🏻🤼‍♂️☺️ #buccaneerwrestlingclub #bennybaby #thingsthatmatter "Once you've struggled, everything else in life is easy." – Dan Gable A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on May 13, 2019 at 9:06 p.m. PDT

He also shared his view that it is just the "easiest decision,quot; for the ex to think the worst of it, arguing that: "I think that to discover true feelings or true thoughts about something, you would have to put in a little effort or work when It's about communication. Not for me, but with the people in his family, and I'm not sure he wants to go through the process of getting the information. "

Regarding their co-parenting, Maci revealed that, honestly, they & # 39; really are not co-parents & # 39 ;, emphasizing that they no longer have any kind of relationship and that mostly & # 39; co-parents & # 39; with his mother and dad.



