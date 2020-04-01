Los Angeles Mayor Urges Everyone to Wear Masks

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti recommended that the city's 4 million people wear masks when they go out in the midst of the coronavirus spread.

Garcetti said on Wednesday that people in the country's second-largest city who perform essential tasks, such as shopping for food, should wear homemade, non-medical facial covers, or even handkerchiefs, as have people in other countries affected by the COVID-19 virus. done.

Garcetti said the appearance would be "surreal,quot; but that people will have to get used to it.

But he also said that people should still stay home as much as possible.

The mayor also said that residents should not wear medical-grade masks, which are scarce and necessary for health workers and first responders.

One of the largest counties in California recommends that all residents wear face masks to combat the coronavirus, but Governor Gavin Newsom is not ready to take that idea statewide, focusing Wednesday on keeping people inside and adding thousands. of hospital beds more than stated above.

Newsom now projects that he will need 66,000 more hospital beds for the expected peak of cases in late May, 16,000 more than his previous projections.

Newsom was expected to publish guidelines for the masks, but said he did not believe they should be a substitute for keeping a safe distance from other people and taking additional steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

“They are not a substitute for an order to stay home. They are not a call for people to find N95 masks or surgical masks and remove or compete against our first responders, "Newsom said.

Riverside County public health official Dr. Cameron Kaiser said Tuesday that people who need to go out in public should wear something, including bandanas or neck warmers, to cover their mouths and noses to protect others already themselves.

The virus is transmitted in droplets that can be transmitted through coughing or sneezing, so some type of coverage could help even if it is not a hospital grade mask, Kaiser said.

Kaiser issued the recommendation because the fourth largest county in the state was seeing infections increase faster than expected. At the current rate, he said Wednesday he would run out of hospital beds on April 12 and fans by April 26.

"When the situation changes, the rule book changes," Kaiser said in a press release. "We are seeing our numbers increase even earlier than expected, and that means our strategy must also change."

US and global health authorities have said that people who are not health workers should not wear a mask unless they are sick, to avoid infecting others.

The World Health Organization recommended that people caring for a sick relative wear a mask. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed, as long as the person who was ill was unable to wear a mask.

But there has been some conflicting direction. Austria said this week that it would require masks for grocery shoppers. President Donald Trump suggested that concerned people should wear a scarf.

California public health doctor Dr. Sonia Angell said facial coatings could prevent the spread of the virus, but that if misused or mishandled they could lead to infection. They could also lead people to let their guard down and not stay within the recommended distance of 6 feet (1.8 meters) from others.

"When we talk about possible falls, which we must also recognize, it may be that if people are wearing these masks, they feel somewhat immune, they feel like they can get close to other people," Angell said.

Until now, the spread of the virus across the state has been slow enough to give the state time to prepare for an expected increase in cases that could overwhelm hospitals if extreme measures are not taken to keep most people at home and away from others.

The state had more than 9,300 virus cases and 199 deaths reported Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University, which maintains a global account.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

Newsom has been talking last week about increasing hospital beds in the state by two thirds to add 50,000 new beds in locations that could include convention centers and arenas to cope with peak demand next month. On Wednesday, that number increased.

"The modeling shows that we will need approximately 66,000 beds by the end of May," Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said at a news conference with the governor.

Newsom had bad news for parents on Wednesday when he said schools should plan to teach from afar for the rest of the academic year.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond provided similar guidance to the districts on Tuesday night. The decision as to whether students will return to the classroom will ultimately be up to the school districts.

