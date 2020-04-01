Los Angeles Lakers Players Free of Coronavirus Symptoms | NBA News

Two weeks after the news that a pair of Los Angeles Lakers players tested positive for coronavirus, the team revealed Tuesday that all the players had no symptoms after completing a 14-day isolation period at home.

"All Lakers players are currently symptom-free of COVID-19. The team will continue to follow the health and safety guidelines set by government, Lakers and NBA officials," the team announced.

On March 19, two Lakers players reportedly tested positive for the virus, although their identities were never made public.

The Lakers' players were evaluated after four players in the Brooklyn Nets tested positive. The Lakers played against the Nets on March 10. The following day, the NBA announced that it would suspend games indefinitely.

ESPN reported that 14 of the 17 players on the Lakers' list (including those with two-way contracts) were evaluated, and the tests did not require players to get out of their vehicles.

"What I think people are not realizing is how serious the test is and that it should not be taken lightly," said Lakers guard Alex Caruso. ESPN last week. "Everyone said the test is awkward, and it was more or less. They just put a Q-tip through the nose to the back of the mouth."

