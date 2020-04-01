Los Angeles County urges wearing home-made masks and asks the public not to buy surgical masks – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles health officials are joining a growing number of jurisdictions urging people to wear cloth masks every time they go out to the public, even as they simultaneously warn the public not to buy surgical masks that health professionals health needs most urgently.

Barbara Ferrer, director of the county's Department of Public Health, issued the new guideline while reporting 11 new deaths Wednesday from COVID-19, nine of whom were over the age of 65 and nine of them also had underlying health conditions.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Los Angeles County had a total of 3,518 total COVID-19 cases with 513 new cases. Five of those cases involved homeless people, he added.

According to Ferrer, health officials are investigating coronavirus cases in nursing homes, specialized nursing

centers, assisted living facilities, residential treatment programs, shelters, jails and other "institutional settings,quot;.

She said there have been a total of 207 positive cases at those 43 facilities, and seven people have died.

When it comes to masks as a form of coronavirus prevention, Ferrer echoed the new guide that people with the virus can potentially spread it 48 hours before they show any symptoms, saying "there may be a

benefit "for people to wear a mask when going out in public.

However, Ferrer emphasized that residents should not buy N95 high-tech or surgical masks typically used by front-line healthcare providers, but rather use household items such as scarves, scarves, or fabrics.

"Please don't go out there and try to get N95. We need to protect that supply for our healthcare providers & # 39;”, said Ferrer.

To be clear, Ferrer said the masks could help those who unknowingly carry the virus to pass it on to others.

"But wearing a mask is not a shield, and it is not a substitute for our request that you stay home, that you are always practicing social distancing, that you are using hand washing as your primary means of ensuring

you're not getting infected after touching something or someone who might be infected, and you're isolating yourself and quarantining when appropriate, "he said.