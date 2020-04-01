Lizzo thanks health workers for lunch amid the Coronavrius pandemic

Lunch is already Lizzo!
The "Good As Hell,quot; singer went out of his way for the nation's healthcare workers and paid tribute to emergency workers across the country by sending them lunch, ensuring that each hospital team has enough food to recharge while help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
On social media, Lizzo shared a video of medical workers receiving their food and digging at their lunches. "S / O to our heroes," captioned the montage and added a link to donate to the COVID-19 response fund.
Grateful for your generous donation, the Grammy-winning Henry Ford Hospital, located in Detroit's hometown, thanked her on Twitter. "SURPRISE! @Lizzo treated our emergency personnel at #HenryFordHospital for lunch today and shared a thank you message to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front line. #Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you very much for brightening our day with your generosity. "
In his message to the hospital, Lizzo thanked his medical workers once again, saying, "I just wanted to say thank you very much for what you are doing during this pandemic. It is definitely not easy and you are putting yourself on the front line." So that's why I wanted to invite you to a meal and I really hope you enjoy the meal. "
She continued, "We did everything we could to keep it safe for all of you, so you know, have lunch with me. I love you guys. Thank you so much for being the heroes in this story and we will stay inside and pray and think of you all. days. God bless you. "
Lizzo also received thanks from M Health Fairview in Minneapolis, who posted a photo of the employees holding their sandwiches on their official Twitter account, writing, "That moment when you're working in the emergency room and @lizzo surprises you by sending some lunch!"
In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Lizzo has been using his platform to raise awareness by encouraging his fans to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.
The "Truth Hurts,quot; singer has also been guiding her social media followers in meditations to help those struggling to stay on the ground during this difficult time. On March 13, he released his digital meditations with a 30-minute video on Instagram, where he performed a relaxing version of his song "Cuz I Love You,quot; on his flute.
"Because I love you," he wrote. "A meditation and a mantra to promote healing during this global crisis. Use it at your own pace. I love you!" A week later, he shared another meditation video aimed at "compassion,quot; and to provide fans with "a practice of connectivity during this social distance."
