Lizzo thanks health workers for lunch amid the Coronavrius pandemic

Lunch is already Lizzo!

The "Good As Hell,quot; singer went out of his way for the nation's healthcare workers and paid tribute to emergency workers across the country by sending them lunch, ensuring that each hospital team has enough food to recharge while help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML9b5c6ed677f554efe388812534456d1713% %MINIFYHTML9b5c6ed677f554efe388812534456d1714%

On social media, Lizzo shared a video of medical workers receiving their food and digging at their lunches. "S / O to our heroes," captioned the montage and added a link to donate to the COVID-19 response fund.

%MINIFYHTML9b5c6ed677f554efe388812534456d1715% %MINIFYHTML9b5c6ed677f554efe388812534456d1716%

Grateful for your generous donation, the Grammy-winning Henry Ford Hospital, located in Detroit's hometown, thanked her on Twitter. "SURPRISE! @Lizzo treated our emergency personnel at #HenryFordHospital for lunch today and shared a thank you message to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front line. #Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you very much for brightening our day with your generosity. "