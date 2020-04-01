Live from your basement – Deadline

What was once a necessary novelty of the coronavirus crisis is now the new normal: via broadcast and cable networks, presenters and reporters airborne from their homes in makeshift studio gatherings of hastily assembled backdrops and little or no crew.

But many more personalities, as a precaution, have settled in basements, libraries, and even hallways, a reality of new mandates among news organizations to separate their on-air talent and crew during the coronavirus pandemic.

It has created some unusual situations between some of the personalities in the air and their families. On Wednesday, Andrea Mitchell of MSNBC posted a photo on a set in her living room, with her husband, former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan, looking at a laptop screen with boxes of a series of talking heads ready for air for broadcast. "Up, down, taking refuge at home!" she wrote.

"This happened incredibly suddenly," said Tony Dokoupil of CBS this morning, who began anchoring his program from his basement on Monday. "All the news organizations in the country two or three weeks ago were going 65 miles per hour on the highway with normal operations, and in the past two weeks they have closed breaks and made adjustments to every part of their organization and are now running editorial under this new normal. "

Right across the room, which they called the Basement Broadcast Center, his wife Katy Tur has her own setup for her MSNBC show, and each of them has come to help the other during their broadcasts, something that has caused some inconvenience. Twitter and in interviews.

“I have the left side of the room and Tony has the right side of the room, and they both have Teleprompters and lighting and the things necessary to go, honestly, the last place I thought I would go live in: the basement of my house. . home, "said Tur.

One of the most important changes occurred on March 18, when Savannah Guthrie began to anchor together Today from home after she said she was taking precautions due to a sore throat. She posted a photo of her basement set, with her husband, Mike Feldman, as technician.

In the past week, even stricter mandates of social distancing have manifested in the air, with anchors no longer sitting next to or even next to each other, with no guests in the studio and much smaller in-person teams. . In their homes, television personalities have had different ways of approaching the changes, and some have noticed the presence of their families while they are on the air, while others have made little or no reference to their new environment.

Sandra Smith, co-host of United States press room On the Fox News Channel, she has been working remotely from her home for the past week with what she said was a minimal staff, all using Clorox wipes and disinfectant pumps. Although the experience has been different without the great activity in the studio, "what is not different is that we are three hours away from breaking news in the middle of a pandemic. … I have been very grateful to have been able to continue anchoring in this way, because it keeps everyone safe, not only me, but my team and my team, "he said.

It has appeared against the background of a TV screen with blue floating geometric patterns: "I have tried to keep mine as a serious and obviously important background that you would see with me in the studio. I hope that is what everyone sees every day, because you just don't want that to be part of the story. "

Smith and other news anchors have also put their social isolation and quarantines in perspective. "There are certain challenges to transmitting journalism in this way, but it's really nothing for what people are going through right now," he said.

Marc Greenstein, vice president of creative production design for NBC News and MSNBC, said they have so far done more than two dozen home setups, led by their Long Island City team, and most of the time with a small group of engineers. they use gear protection. They have relied on internet connections at home.

"The setup is a little more complicated than a Skype call," he said, adding that one of the concerns is turning on the impromptu set. Connectivity is through the consumer Internet, and the network has built what he calls a "virtual control room" to separate team members.

Most of the troubleshooting can be done remotely, he said, and so far only small things have come up. "Knock on wood," he said.

There have been glitches in some shows: Trevor Noah tweeted a Daily program Segment from some of the flubs, but comments from viewers have been no complaints about the echo sound, image blackouts, or unusual lighting. Instead, the public is concerned with social distancing.

When Tur posted a photo on Twitter earlier this week of Dokoupil checking her makeup before her CBS this morning concert, she had some angry reactions.

"People on Twitter were horrified. "How can you have a makeup person in your house? What about social distancing?" Tur said. In fact, the makeup person was really her. Angry commentators "did not realize it was just his wife," he said.

Their configurations required some additional precautions, Tur and Dokoupil said. The basement is accessible by going through a small section of the entrance floor, which leads to a pocket door that leads to the basement. The external crew wears masks and booties, and they have been bleaching areas after the visits.

"The first thing I wanted to do was give a big hug (to the cameraman) and I want a big hug, because we are going through such a terrible time," he said. "And you can't do that. You have to stay six feet away from someone, and it's really emotionally difficult to be in the same space crying with someone but not physically close to them." Dokoupil co-anchor CBS this morning It still requires a camera operator and sound technician, wearing boots, masks, and gloves, but Tur is alone in her afternoon setup. When they started the deal this week, they quickly began to discuss the experience on Twitter and in a joint interview. “I can enjoy the princely feeling of being like‘ Honey, can you bring me this? Honey can you bring me that "Dokoupil said when Tur took on some of the duties of a producer and production assistant, such as printing scripts and making coffee. But several hours later, the roles were reversed, and Dokoupil says he learned that his wife likes the water from your studio at room temperature. Just before Dokoupil came out live, he said he had been singing since Wayne's world soundtrack.

The network had moved production. CBS this morning Ed Sullivan Theater on March 19, after employees tested positive for coronavirus. Then on Monday, the presenters announced that they were breaking up at different locations.

It has made some difference.

"Because we have three of us, and because we are dealing with delays between the three of us, what was spontaneity had essentially become planned spontaneity," he said. “We had to say, 'OK, it's time for Anthony's spontaneous reaction first, and then Tony will add that second' because we quickly realized that if we didn't have very clear moments, everyone would take the moment to the same weather. None of the signals you would have face to face are available. "

Tur, who is also a correspondent for NBC News, said the challenge has been to convey the severity of the crisis with the images behind it. He launched a message on Twitter to "any medical staff who wants to share their experience and give voice to their needs."

"This is a scenario where for our safety and the safety of all, we are told to stay away," he said. “Under normal circumstances, it is difficult to enter a hospital anyway. But even being out of a hospital now becomes more difficult. " Dokoupil has come out to interview laid-off workers and Army Chief of Staff General James McConville at the hospital established at the Jacob Javits Center. But he raised questions about 10 feet away.

The nature of DIY and free-to-air interviews is temporary, but they raise the question of whether networks will begin to rely more on remote connections.

Smith of United States press roomHe said that at least there is a backup plan in case there is another emergency or crisis. "So I think we are pushing the limit when it comes to technology, and I think it is fair to say that there is a new normal out there, and it could be seen as a positive development," he said.

Tur believes viewers are still waiting to tune in and watch a high-quality image and people are having a face-to-face conversation.

"Once this crisis is over, I think people will want to hear smooth conversations," Tur said.

However, Dokoupil believes viewers understand the moment and are "incredibly forgiving of the changes," but perhaps they will long for the way it was.

"I think it is the difference between FaceTiming with a family member and seeing them at a family gathering sharing a hamburger and a brewsky," he said.