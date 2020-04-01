Lindsay Lohan announces the upcoming release of a new single after & # 39; Xanax & # 39;

WENN

Using her social media account, the & # 39; Mean Girls & # 39; actress It offers fans a pre-link to his first song since he signed a record deal with Casablanca and Republic Records.

Up News Info –

Lindsay Lohan It has sparked another new song release months after announcing plans for a pop comeback.

The 33-year-old presentation went to Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday (March 31) and posted the note "I'm back!" along with footage of his headline-grabbing moments and then offered fans a pre-link to his next single, the first since he signed a record deal with Casablanca and Republic Records.

%MINIFYHTML0ab24580e7f96e39669bec5bfd6f715311% %MINIFYHTML0ab24580e7f96e39669bec5bfd6f715312%

The "Bad Girls"The actress hinted at her musical comeback last year (19), when she released her new single Xanax, her first release since 2008's" Bossy ".

Lindsay released "Xanax" in August.

<br />

He released his first album, "Speak", in 2004, and followed it up with "A Little More Personal (Raw)" in 2005.