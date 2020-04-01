Lil Nas X says he is not gay, but there is a catch

WENN / Avalon

The hit maker of & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; He came out as gay during Pride Month last year, pointing to the lyrics of his song & # 39; c7osure & # 39; as confirmation of their sexuality.

It is Lil Nas X Do you really lie about your sexuality all this time? The "Old Town Road" rapper visited Twitter on Wednesday, April 1, to reveal that he was never gay in the first place and just wanted to trick people.

"I was never gay. I said it to accumulate fuel for April Fool's Day. I have them guys," Nas said on the microblogging site, adding another tweet, "where are the things." However, before people began to believe he was never gay in the first place, the Grammy-winning musician followed up with a tweet suggesting it was simply an April Fool's Day prank.

He tweeted, "Okay, I'm gay again."

Many found his joke amusing, with a saying: "LMAOOO. You can't help but love him and his sense of humor." Another person commented, "Lol, I love that he can be himself." Some others, meanwhile, joked along with him. "Have you passed your gay test to get your license back? I can help you," someone said, while another teased him, "It took you 13 minutes."

Troye Sivan He was also among the people who responded to his message, simply saying, "Welcome back."

Nas came out as gay during Pride Month last year, pointing to the letter "c7osure" as confirmation of his sexuality. Since then, the rapper has been a vocalist about his sexuality in interviews. For example, when it appeared on HBO "The store: without hyphen"Last September, he revealed that he decided to go out when he was at the peak of his popularity because he didn't want to be accused of seeking attention."

"If you do this while you're at the top, you know it's real," he said on the show at the time. "It's showing that it really doesn't matter, I guess."