Life after death row: the pastor praying for Nigerian prisoners | Nigeria

Enugu, Nigeria – Every morning, Clinton Kanu, 56, wakes up on a thin mattress lying on the tile floor of her small apartment.

He lives on the third floor of a modest apartment building in the city of Enugu, in southeastern Nigeria, on a floor not much larger than a dressing room.

He takes a moment to look around the room. Not much to see. A battered, rust-colored armchair sinks into the corner next to a barred window that overlooks the neighborhood's red dirt roads. Sunlight seeps in through a lace curtain, exposing the caked dirt in the textured pattern painted on the pale yellow and gray walls.

Kanu is not exactly six feet (1.83 meters) tall, but when he stands, his head almost scrapes the ceiling.

He goes over his plans for the day, trying to figure out where he'll get something to eat. On this particular Saturday, he decides to go down the road to his sister, Victoria Okoroji's house.

There, he serves scrambled eggs and shares a loaf of bread. Kanu, her sister, and her husband eat together at the dining room table. After that, he takes out a family photo album.

Kanu smiles at the old photos of her nieces and nephews. Photographs taken of them when Kanu was not around. Photographs taken during Kanu's 27 years in prison for a murder he did not commit.

He has been trying to make up for lost time since he was released last April and trying to get his life back, but they are not easy to do either.

Kanu, left, looks at family photos with her sister and husband (Chika Oduah / Al Jazeera)

Back at his apartment, Kanu pulls out a Bible and turns the pages to one of his favorite passages.

"And the Lord said, 'Surely I have seen the affliction of my people who are in Egypt'," he recites in a soft voice, his eyes moving over the words. In the stifling heat of the room, beads of sweat settle on the immersion on his lip. "I've heard her scream."

Kanu, a kind and calm man, says his faith saved him in prison and continues to inspire him, despite his current struggles.

"Look at me, just look at me," he says. "I have nothing."

Kanu was an ambitious and charismatic 27-year-old who owned two residential buildings and had a good job and government connections when he was arrested. Today he has no job, no car, not even a refrigerator. He has no wife or children. He does not have too much friends. There is no land, no valuable jewelry, no retirement account, no stocks or bonds in his name.

Although he is no longer behind bars in a maximum security prison, he is out of a job in a country where poverty is rising rapidly and the job search often depends on who you know. Their frustrations are increasing.

Kanu reads her favorite passage from the Bible (Chika Oduah / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; The height of evil & # 39;

Born in the Port Harcourt Nigerian oil center, Kanu grew up in a middle-class family with a high regard for education. Her father grew up poor but educated; He was professionally strengthened and managed to earn a good income from a stable government job as director of the national postal service. He made sure his children got the best education that their money could buy. Kanu's mother, a teacher, also pressured her children to focus on academics.

Kanu worked hard at school. He was studious and liked to read. He collected crime novels for young adults and then studied law and criminology at a nearby university. He became a criminologist consultant and assistant to government officials.

His problems began when he tried to help solve a case involving the theft and a dispute over family land. When a man related to the dispute died, someone accused Kanu of murdering him, even though he was more than 100 km from the crime scene.

In 1992 he was arrested. He maintains that his arrest was politically motivated; It was framed by people who envied their connections with government officials.

He was detained in a small prison in the south-eastern city of Owerri to await trial. He waited several years.

In retrospect, he believes he was a victim of corruption in the Nigerian criminal justice system.

"The height of evil," he says, frowning. "The height of crudeness, the height of treason, the height of judicial murder."

Sentenced to death

Nigeria's criminal justice system is riddled with corruption. In the past, judges have been suspended for misconduct and caught accepting bribes.

Excessive delays compound the problems, with huge delays in stagnant legal cases. Almost 70 percent of the country's approximately 74,000 prisoners are awaiting trial. Long waits contribute to overcrowded prisons.

The maximum security prison in Port Harcourt, where Kanu was transferred after being sentenced in 2005, had more than 4,000 inmates last year, although it was built for 804, according to federal government figures.

"Overcrowding is certainly the biggest problem caused by excessive, indiscriminate and illegal arrest of citizens, some of whom are innocent," explains Sylvester Uhaa, director of International Citizens United for the Rehabilitation of Wanderers (CURE), a Nigerian prison reform organization.

"This has caused a lot of congestion in the courts and results in congestion in the prison system. That is the biggest problem: the visible problem that we see. The invisible ones are corruption, abuse of power, contempt for the rule of law and human rights ".

Kanu looks out the window of his small apartment in Enugu (Chika Oduah / Al Jazeera)

Kanu was sentenced to death by hanging or by firing squad, a common sentence in the country.

Nigeria has the largest population of death row inmates, 2,000 people, in sub-Saharan Africa, according to Amnesty International.

The country's 621 death sentences in 2017 accounted for 71 percent of all confirmed death sentences ordered in sub-Saharan Africa that year.

In 2016, Nigerian courts carried out three executions and issued 527 death sentences, three times more than in 2015. Death sentences are usually imposed for armed robbery, murder and participation in militia groups.

& # 39; Like a thorn in my flesh & # 39;

The seclusion and death sentence greatly affected Kanu. He suffered both physically and emotionally, having to receive treatment in the prison health room for high blood pressure, insomnia, complications from diabetes, depression and stress.

"I was frustrated and tired," he recalls.

In 2008, he attempted suicide, swallowing 10 diazepam tablets he had smuggled into the prison to help him with his insomnia. But it didn't kill him.

Kanu missed his relatives and spent hours thinking about his brothers: Kingsley, Uzoamaka, Chikezie, Ginika, and Victoria. Although they would visit him in prison, watching them leave was difficult.

His family also suffered.

"It was like a thorn in my flesh," explains Victoria. "Every time I woke up, I remembered that my brother was in prison. That would be a sad day for me."

He waves his hand in the air, as if pushing the memories from his mind. She avoids talking and even thinking about those years, she says.

While incarcerated, Kanu's father, brother Kingsley, uncle, and several of his cousins ​​died. But it was her mother's death in 2014 that hurt the most.

"It is painful," he says.

People told him that his mother died of a broken heart.

"I loved my mother very much. I am the first (son). My mother loved me so much; it is painful. I don't know how to express it … many times we (children) live for our mothers."

Kanu looks through the streets of his neighborhood in Enugu (Chika Oduah / Al Jazeera)

The death of his mother pushed him to the limit. He tried again to end his life, this time with an overdose of dialine: a medicine used to treat diabetes. But a prison nurse took him to the medical unit where he was stabilized. He was closely monitored but, the following year, managed to obtain a sharp tool from the prison workshop. He used it to stab himself, but stopped when another inmate pleaded with him.

"I realized that God wanted me alive," explains Kanu.

He decided to try and make some of his time in prison.

He devoted himself to advising other inmates, helping them cope with the problems of seclusion, and, after persuading the African College of Christian Education and Seminary to teach classes in prison, he enrolled to study theology along with 50 other inmates.

Every week, he waited for his classes in philosophy, religion, interfaith studies, world conflicts, and psychology. His studies comforted him, and he earned a bachelor's degree in psychological counseling in 2009 and a master's degree in educational management and another in psychological counseling. But Kanu did not stop there. After seven years of studying at the prison university, in 2014 he received two doctorates in missions ministry and counseling.

That same year, he was ordained as a nondenominational reverend.

"It was one of the best things that happened to me," he reflects. "I always wanted to be a reverend."

Ten other inmates were also ordained as reverend, but they all referred to him affectionately as "The Bishop,quot;.

He held prayer sessions with the inmates, encouraging them to remain calm and control their anger. He spoke passionately about religious tolerance.

As the years passed, he awaited news of his appeal, a process that began shortly after the 2005 pronouncement of his death sentence.

"2005 was when the battle was established," he says. He ended up selling his four cars, the two residential buildings he owned, his stereo system, air conditioners, beds, and his refrigerator to pay the legal fees. He had nothing left.

Then, in 2015, her case went to the Nigerian Supreme Court, which reviewed the few details of the original trial. It had been a skeletal case: only one witness, the complainant's brother, claimed that he saw Kanu at the crime scene, while two witnesses were called to testify that Kanu had not been there.

In April 2019, the supreme court ruled that there was no evidence against Kanu. He was discharged and acquitted. About two weeks later, he came out of prison with his educational certificates in a bag full of clothing donated by Christian organizations.

"I didn't know it was going to go into unemployment and hunger," he recalls. "I was thrown into the cold wind."

Praying for a miracle

On a Saturday night in November, the sound of people singing and clapping comes from a church on the top level of an industrial-looking commercial building along a bustling street in Enugu.

Inside, a young woman picks up a microphone and leads about 40 people, mostly women and a few restless children, to devotional songs as they sway with their eyes closed. Their voices fill the small space.

When Kanu enters, she says, "Hello, we have missed you."

He sits in the front row.

The church is improvised, the room full of plastic garden chairs. Ceiling fans circulate stale air while purple, green, and pink lights shine from tiny light bulbs hanging high on the walls. The back wall is covered with a colorful banner with the name of the church printed on it: Days of His Ministries of Impressive Power.

Tonight Kanu is a guest speaker. You have run services here in the past, but you cannot attend as often as you would like because the church is nearly 30 minutes from your home and you have to beg me to set up the bus fare. Still, the church's senior pastor, Mike Okey Agu, refers to him as "Pastor Clinton."

The church is the only place, says Kanu, where he really feels loved. People there value and respect it.

Pastor Agu is an energetic man, he shouts into the microphone as he walks from one side of the aisle to the other, he puts his hands on people's heads while repeating: "take it, take it, take the anointing,quot; and "blood of Jesus,quot;.

When he sees Kanu, he smiles. He believes that Kanu's spirituality helped him gain his freedom.

Up on the podium, Agu leads the church in prayer. Kanu bows her head. Like everyone else in the dimly lit space, he believes he has a lot to pray for. His department's annual rent is due in January: N200,000 ($ 550) and he has no idea how he is going to find the money. He leans on his faith to take care of him.

Pastor Agu wants to see Kanu make a positive impact on society (Chika Oduah / Al Jazeera)

Dreaming of prison reform

Kanu knows exactly what he wants to do with his life now that he's out of prison: he wants to advocate for prison reform and be what he calls "a voice for the people."

The almost three decades he spent behind bars gave him information about the country's prison system, where he says he witnessed corruption, torture and extortion.

The money allocated to prisons and detention centers is sometimes diverted elsewhere. "Prison officials routinely stole money provided for prisoners' food," reads a 2015 US government report.

Many facilities lack basic services like clean toilets and a constant supply of drinking water. Prisoners die from treatable diseases like malaria and tuberculosis. The cells, sometimes infested with rats, are small, with little or no ventilation.

"They locked me in a cell that could have killed me," says Kanu.

He would like to see inmates have opportunities to study and learn trades that could help them when they are released.

Kanu was ordained reverend in 2014 while incarcerated (Chika Oduah / Al Jazeera)

Back in his apartment, he sits in his chair, thinking out loud. The more you think, the more frustrated you become.

"Nothing happens in jails," he says, slapping his hand and leaning forward in his chair. "You leave people there and … (they) develop ideas on how to get back and get revenge."

Kanu wants to change that. He has big dreams. He wants to meet with Nigerian officials to design policies that improve prisoners' lives, establish a non-profit organization that helps people make the transition to life abroad after incarceration, and visit correctional facilities in other countries to see how they run. there.

He is full of ideas, but without money, without connections and without work, he does not know how to start. He knocked on doors, visited government agency offices, and completed job applications. You have made phone calls and asked for help. But he's been away for so long and can't trace any of his old contacts and friends.

"Everyone has moved on with their lives as they should. It's been 27 years," he says, looking thoughtfully up at the ceiling.

He believes he has marketable skills and a solid education, but he has become a beggar, living on donations and free food.

About four months have passed since the church service.

March is coming to an end, and you still haven't paid the rent. It's a quiet Wednesday night in Enugu and in his apartment, Kanu is holding a notice from the owner in his hand. It says, "Your rent has expired since the end of January and you have been instructed to evacuate the facility."

Kanu sighs and sets the paper aside. Then close your eyes. As he does several times a day, he bows his head in prayer, hoping that his faith will guide the way.