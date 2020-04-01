LHHMIA's Nikki Natural Rips Trina for calling her kids "dirty,quot;

Things between love and hip hop Miami Trina and Nikki Natural came true on the reunion show after Trina called her children "dirty."

Trina felt what she felt after Nikki made her the clown by referring to Trick Daddy and Trina as the "King and Queen Crabs of Miami,quot;. As the fight escalated, Trina yells, "Dusty, dirty brace and ass teeth, sucking 90-year-old cock to take care of your kids!"

