LHHMIA's Nikki Natural Rips Trina for calling her kids "dirty,quot;

Things between love and hip hop Miami Trina and Nikki Natural came true on the reunion show after Trina called her children "dirty."

Trina felt what she felt after Nikki made her the clown by referring to Trick Daddy and Trina as the "King and Queen Crabs of Miami,quot;. As the fight escalated, Trina yells, "Dusty, dirty brace and ass teeth, sucking 90-year-old cock to take care of your kids!"

TSR caught up with Nikki after the drama and this is what she had to say.

"Honestly, she doesn't have to apologize to me or my children. I hope she learns not to talk about another woman's children the way she did that night. I felt that she could have focused only on me and not my family." I worked very hard to give my children a lifestyle that most of them regret not being able to have, regardless of cost. I really hope she learns from this and can be a better person because GOD DOESN'T LIKE IT UGLY! "

Oh darling. The meat is far from over.