Lewisville Police Officer Tests for Coronavirus; He was exposed to the virus by a family member – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A Lewisville police officer who was exposed to COVID-19 by a family member tested positive for the virus, Police Chief Kevin Deaver confirmed Wednesday.

The officer, who is the only case in the department at the moment, has been in quarantine since Tuesday, March 24.

It was tested on Monday, March 30 and received the results on Tuesday, March 31.

Chief Deaver spoke to the officer Tuesday and said, "He was in a good mood and feels his condition is improving."

It will remain in quarantine following appropriate protocols, the department said.

The officer lives in Denton County.

